Mother-of-five dies after suspected cosmetic procedure as two arrested

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a mother-of-five died following a suspected cosmetic procedure.

Alice Webb, 33, died at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning after she fell unwell and was taken there the previous day.

Gloucestershire Police said an investigation is ongoing after officers were called to the hospital by the ambulance service at 11.35am on Monday.

The two people arrested have since been released on police bail and her family is being supported by specially trained officers, the force added.

It has been reported Ms Webb underwent a non-surgical liquid Brazilian butt lift (BBL).

Dane Knight, Ms Webb’s partner, wrote on Facebook: “Want to say a heartfelt thank you to all family and friends that were here for us at our time of need, including all of the kind messages sent to my children and myself.

“There was some very beautiful messages sent by some of your children that formed a start of a smile from the corner of my kids’ mouth.”

“Please, please have these five girls’ feelings at heart here.”

Ms Webb was rushed to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital where she later died (PA Archive)

Save Face, a national register of accredited practitioners who offer non-surgical cosmetic treatments, said: “Last December we launched a campaign calling upon the government to ban high-risk liquid BBL procedures.

“We expressed our grave concern that unless urgent action was taken it would result in someone losing their life. Today, we were devastated to hear of Alice’s tragic passing.”

Non-surgical BBLs are not illegal in the UK, but the organisation said it has supported 500 women who have suffered complications from the procedure.

The Independent recently reported hundreds of women have been rushed to hospital after getting botched bum lifts and breast enlargements from unregulated practitioners.

The procedure, which can legally be carried out by untrained individuals in the UK, involves injecting hyaluronic acid to change the shape of the buttocks or breasts.

Data shows that botched bum lifts have permanently disfigured women and required surgery to rectify the defective work.

One woman told The Independent she was put in a coma for four days after a liquid bum job went wrong. She said the ordeal has left her with chest and arm pain.