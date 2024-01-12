Mother hopes Cal City murder case will be solved
Mother pleas for help after just over a month since losing her 21-year-old son to murder.
A Calgary mother whose boyfriend murdered her three-year-old daughter after the girl interrupted his video game delivered a powerful victim impact statement Thursday, telling her ex that she is "ashamed" to have ever known him. "I hope her face haunts you til the day you die," Helen Wordsworth told Justin Bennett at his second-degree murder sentencing hearing. Ivy Wick died of her injuries after eight days on life support in hospital in the fall of 2017.When she was admitted to hospital, Bennett
A store clerk who allegedly used a baseball bat to hit a man who attempted to rob his convenience store is now facing a charge of aggravated assault, Peterborough police say.In a news release issued Tuesday, the Peterborough Police Service said officers were called to a convenience store in the King Street and Bethune Street area around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 5. Upon arrival, officers learned that a male clerk was helping a customer when a second man entered the store demanding money and brandishing
An Indigenous man from Ontario was shot and killed in Florida this weekend following a Miami Dolphins football game, say police. Dylan Isaacs, 30, was from Six Nations of the Grand River near Hamilton. He was leaving the stadium with his friends late Sunday night when he reportedly encountered a person driving erratically and striking a pedestrian, Miami Gardens police said in a statement. Isaacs and the driver got into an argument and the driver allegedly pulled a gun and shot Isaacs to death,
“He told me, ‘Give me your bag,’ and I told him, ‘No,’” the woman said.
The B.C. Supreme Court has ruled against two congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses that tried to argue their religious freedoms were infringed when the information and privacy commissioner ordered them to turn over records containing personal information about two former members.On Monday, Justice Steven Wilson upheld an order requiring the Coldstream and Grand Forks congregations to disclose records concerning the ex-members' breaks with the church to the Office of the Information and Privacy Co
Bruce Edward Bell was arrested on charges including kidnapping in connection to the armed robbery late last month in the Sun Valley.
Suchana Seth, 39, CEO of The Mindful AI Lab, checked into a hotel with her son on Saturday and checked out two days later without him, say police
A Toronto man has been charged with public incitement of hatred after police allege he held a "terrorist flag" during a demonstration last weekend.
Edmonton police arrested one man and two women Wednesday as they dismantled a homeless encampment, including a reporter who had been covering the issue. "One male and two female demonstrators were arrested for obstructing police during cleanup of the encampment," police said in a release. "Charges are pending at this time." Ethan Cox of Ricochet Media said the reporter, Brandi Morin, told him from police custody that she was at the encampment during the police action. Cox said she was arrested a
Scammers in Bihar state promised to pay huge sums of money to men to get childless women pregnant.
“Monsters do exist,” the Pennsylvania girl’s family member said.
“Money does not equal justice for a young man that was murdered,” said an attorney, referring to the California man.
Victor Lee Turner and Megan R. Turner (formerly known as Pamela K. Turner) were taken into custody at their Cross Hill, South Carolina, home on Wednesday and charged with the cold case murder of Justin Lee Turner, according to Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis. Megan Turner, then known as Pamela Turner, reported Justin missing on March 3, 1989, telling Berkeley County authorities that the 5-year-old never got off the school bus that afternoon, according to the probable cause affidavit. Two days later, Victor Turner found his son's strangled body hidden in the Turners' pickup truck camper on their property, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Food Network star and celebrity chef Darnell Ferguson was arrested near Louisville, Kentucky, and accused of breaking into a woman’s home and strangling her. Ferguson, 36, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to seven different charges connected to the alleged Jan. 2 attack, the Louisville Courier Journal reported. He was released on $10,000 bond. Ferguson’s attorney said he shares three children with ...
As a snowstorm blows in around him, Anson Palmer makes his way through a camp set up on the side of Gateway Boulevard.Tucked into trees and sandwiched between the busy roadway and construction fencing, a tarp hangs as a wind block for a tent. Wood scraps, bags and cardboard are also piled around the site.Palmer is one of the many homeless people who have set up camp far from shelters and social agencies, which are largely concentrated around Edmonton's downtown. On this snowy Tuesday, Palmer is
Gilbert Fonticoba was one of several Proud Boys who previously sat on the executive committee of the Miami-Dade GOP.
The RCMP's counter-terrorism team has carried out a search at CFB Valcartier, a military base northwest of Quebec City.The integrated national security enforcement team executed the search warrant on Wednesday and Thursday.The group tracks, deters, disrupts and prevents criminal activities of terrorist groups.Erique Gasse, a spokesperson for the RCMP, says the investigation involved an employee of the military base as well as an outside vehicle. The team also conducted a search at another addres