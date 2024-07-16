Mother of Jay Slater ‘wants answers’ from police after body is found

Jay Slater with his mother Debbie Duncan, who is said to be 'deeply distressed'

The mother of Jay Slater has demanded answers from Spanish police after a body was found close to the last known location of the missing teenager.

The 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, disappeared on June 17 on the island of Tenerife.

His mother, Debbie Duncan, 55, was said to be “totally devastated” after local officers announced they had found human remains “close to his mobile phone’s last location”.

Mr Slater had called a friend complaining that he was lost and thirsty hours before he disappeared. Police tracked his phone to the remote area where the body was found on Monday, 29 days after he went missing.

Mr Slater is believed to have suffered an accident or fall that left him near the bottom of a “very inaccessible” valley close to the village of Masca, on the western side of the island.

A family source told The Sun: “Debbie is completely devastated. It’s the news they’ve all been dreading. She has a lot of questions which she hopes will be answered in the coming days.

“It hasn’t completely sunk in yet. The hardest thing for her is to hear he was found so close to the original search site. It’s hard to take.

“It means it’s entirely possible they have walked past his body whilst searching for him.

“It seems incredible so many people walked that area and yet he was so close. As we have seen with mountainous terrain and ravines, it does happen no matter how hard that is to believe.”

Mountain rescue workers, volunteers, drones, dogs and helicopters spent weeks hunting for the teenager.

The Guardia Civil said in a statement after the discovery that “initial evidence” suggested the person found had “suffered an accident or fall in the inaccessible zone”.

‘It is very probable’

A force spokesman told The Telegraph: “The officers from this mountain rescue unit found a human body near the area where this man went missing.”

They added: “It is very probable that this is the body of Jay Slater and the belongings and clothes found at the scene of the discovery of this body belong to him. This person may have fallen from what is a very steep inaccessible area.”

Formal identification and a post mortem examination will take place on Tuesday or Wednesday, The Telegraph understands.

Mr Slater had been visiting Tenerife with friends to attend the NRG music festival.

He left the festival between 3am and 6am on Sunday, June 16, in the car of two other British men he had met that night, spending it at an AirBnb property they had rented in the island’s west side near Masca.

The cottage’s owner, Ofelia Medina Hernandez, saw Mr Slater outside at around 8am the following morning. After she told him that the next bus to his resort at Los Cristianos, in the south of the island, would not come for two hours, Mr Slater decided to start walking.

He later phoned his friend, Lucy Mae Law, who had been with him at the music festival, saying he was lost, thirsty, had 1 per cent charge left on his phone’s battery and had cut his leg on a cactus.

She called police and the apprentice bricklayer’s phone was last recorded at a point north of the cottage he had stayed at.

Hunt ‘ended’ after 12 days

After 12 days of searching the Guardia Civil said its hunt for the teenager had “ended” but said the case remained open, promising that “any new clues will be investigated”.

Mr Slater’s family, who flew out to Tenerife, continued their search after police said official efforts were ceasing.

Yet the Guardia Civil later said it had continued efforts to locate him.

In a statement the force said: “The discovery was possible thanks to the incessant and discreet search carried out by the Civil Guard during these 29 days, in which the natural space was preserved so that it would not be filled with onlookers.

“The specialised mountain rescue team of the Guardia Civil never stopped searching for a British man since he went missing.”

Since the disappearance, more than half a million people have joined a Facebook group where bizarre theories were being posted about Mr Slater’s disappearance.

Ms Duncan, described them as “awful comments” that were “very distressing” for the family to read.

Ms Law paid an emotional tribute to her friend Mr Slater, whom she described as “the happiest and most smiley person in the room”.

Posting on Instagram, she wrote: “Honestly lost for words. Always the happiest and most smiley person in the room, you was one of a kind Jay and you’ll be missed more than you know.

“I’m sure you’ll ‘have your dancing shoes polished and ready’ waiting for us all. We all love you buddy. Fly high.”