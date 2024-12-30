Mother makes plea for 'justice' after son dies in hit-and-run
A family is seeking answers after a man was hit and killed near Palm Beach International Airport early Saturday morning.
A family is seeking answers after a man was hit and killed near Palm Beach International Airport early Saturday morning.
During the devastating war between the former President Bashar Assad’s forces and the Syrian opposition groups, Douma’s residents relied on underground tunnels to build makeshift field hospitals to treat patients and the wounded. Dr. Mohammed Daher, a general practitioner at Douma Hospital in the Damascus countryside of Syria, was among those who built the tunnel under the hospital. (AP Video by Ghaith Alsayed)
"I accidentally wrote that nurses were doing training 'to keep their kills up' instead of 'skills.'"
"They called me and told me I was let go for not showing up on my first day. Which was a surprise for me since at no point after the interview had I been told that I'd been hired."
The owners of Lucky Convenience in Toronto's Junction neighbourhood are thanking members of their community who raised money for them after their store was robbed earlier this month, resulting in about $9,000 in lost revenue.
The husband of the woman who prepared the cake died from food poisoning months earlier
Harry who? King Charles has been criticized for not acknowledging his son Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, or their two children in a Christmas address, which focused on how the holiday was “a chance for family and friends to come together.” The closest Charles came to acknowledging his family in California was when he spoke about the need to protect and safeguard the environment “for the sake of our children’s children,” however, no direct reference was made to Prince Archie and Princess L
After reports emerged he has got thinner behind bars, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is said to have had a “meltdown” in prison over Christmas.
Harold Luster allegedly shot his 26-year-old son in the forehead during an argument on Christmas Eve
"It was a Tuesday evening and my mom and I were in the middle of one of our daily chats on the phone. I don’t remember what we were talking about ― it was something totally inconsequential ― and suddenly, I just went for it and blurted out, 'You know mom, I hire sex workers.'"
The boy's identity remained unknown until 2022
Charles and Matthew Edmonson's five sons are in “new living situations, where they are thriving,” an attorney said
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen has a new boyfriend: Joaquim Valente. Get to know their history and who he is.
"Mommy & Daddy’s world," Madeline captioned a Dec. 29 Instagram post announcing her son's birth
Jonathan McPhee allegedly bludgeoned his wife Aileen McPhee in the head with a sledgehammer while she slept on Dec. 25
"He walked away with scratches... I probably would have been dead if I had gone with him."
A missing 14-year-old Tennessee girl has been found safe in the Louisiana woods, where authorities say she was left by a man who had picked her up from her home after the two met online. Alexander Materne, 28, drove the girl to his home in St. Rose, Louisiana, on Dec. 23 and had sex, after which the girl disclosed her age, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Materne then brought the girl to a secluded, wooded area in Tangipahoa Parish and left her there with a tent, food and water, authorities said.
What was created as a punch line has lived on for decades, on social media, the runway, and the red carpet.
"This is considered by many to be a European luxury. Yet in the US, It's simply a necessity for a happy and fulfilling life."
Police in Chile say they have recovered three watches belonging to “John Wick” star Keanu Reeves – including a $9,000 Rolex – that are thought to have been stolen from the actor’s Los Angeles home in late 2023.
Kirsty Carless, 33, of Cannock has been charged over the death of Louis Price, 31, Staffordshire Police said.