Mother: Man flashed children at lemonade stand

An off-duty Toronto police officer was shot late Saturday evening while arresting a man downtown wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. Police said the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. near Bathurst Street and King Street W.The officer recognized the suspect, Javell Jackson, 30, while outside, Det.-Sgt. Brandon Price said in a news conference Sunday.Jackson was wanted on attempted murder charges connected to a shooting on Dec. 3, 2023 near Church Street and Front St. W, police said. He also faced s