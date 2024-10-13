Mother Nature serving Quebec a Thanksgiving side dish of snow

Fortunately, for Quebec, Thanksgiving weekend won't herald a major October snowfall.

But, if it was another month in the future, this would be a massive, early-season snow event for the Montreal, Que., area. The good news is, though, temperatures on Monday will keep things down along the St. Lawrence as a chilly rainfall.

However, other locales won't be so lucky. If you reside across higher terrain, you’re likely to see your first snowflakes of the season. Drivers should be extra cautious as the first snowfall of the season can often catch many drivers by surprise.

Monday to Wednesday:

Significant, early-season snowfall expected across the higher terrain near and north of Quebec City, including Charlevoix region.

Quebec precipitation timing Monday afternoon

Saguenay is also at risk of some accumulating snowfall, with local accumulations of 5+ cm possible and 10-20 cm across the highest terrain.

The Laurentians, north of Montreal, are also at risk of a coating of snowfall, including several smaller towns.

The Eastern Townships, including Sherbrooke, Magog, Bromont, Granby, Cowansville, and Lac-Megantic, will also be threatened by the first snowfall of the season.

Quebec snowfall accumulations through Tuesday

There is low confidence with early-season snowfalls as marginally favourable temperatures, precipitation rates and other factors make forecasting snowfall totals a challenge.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates for Quebec.