Mother of Nottingham attacks victim brands BBC Panorama episode as ‘shameful’

The mother of one of triple killer Valdo Calocane’s victims has described a BBC Panorama episode about the Nottingham attacks as “shameful, cold, ill-judged”.

Emma Webber has criticised the programme which investigated the mental health background of her son Barnaby’s killer and asked “what lessons can be learned” from the attacks.

University students Barnaby and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, were stabbed to death by Calocane in Nottingham on June 13 2023.

Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar were killed by Valdo Calocane (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

The Panorama episode which aired last month, titled The Nottingham Attacks: A Search For Answers, featured members of the Calocane family to help “shed light on the missed opportunities in his care”, according to the synopsis.

Barnaby’s mother Emma told the Mirror newspaper: “We believe what the BBC produced is a very imbalanced documentary – it’s shameful, cold, ill-judged, arrogant and thoughtless.”

Relatives of the victims have made a formal complaint about the Panorama episode as they believe it contains “inaccuracies, was too sympathetic towards the knifeman’s family and they were refused a preview screening”, according to the newspaper.

Ms Webber added: “We were not considered or consulted at any point to advise that this was being made.”

The families’ lawyer Neil Hudgell told the newspaper: “They were told as a ‘fait accompli’ when the piece was airing, they had no opportunity to be involved.

“Had they been consulted they could have pointed out some obvious factual errors.

“They believe they were excluded so the programme could promote the narrative that the Calocane family were victims too.

“They were not afforded an early viewing and were caused considerable additional anxiety in the run-up to it airing, having to speculate on what it may or may not cover. Their fears were confirmed.

“They have no interest in compensation, this is about proper accountability based on fair, proper and accurate reporting. It is about setting the record straight.”

Valdo Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order earlier this year.

He admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility after Nottingham Crown Court heard he had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Relatives of Calocane’s victims reacted angrily to the sentencing after prosecutors decided not to pursue murder charges.

The BBC has been contacted for comment.