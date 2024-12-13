Mother Papaipit Linse given indefinite hospital order for killing seven-year-old son Louis with handbag strap

A mother who admitted killing her seven-year-old son has been given an indefinite hospital order.

Papaipit Linse, 43, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday after she previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

Louis Linse was confirmed dead after he was found at a property in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, on Wednesday 10 January.

Linse called the emergency services herself to report her son's death and Louis was confirmed to have died a short while later.

The court heard a ligature, later confirmed to be a handbag strap, had been tied around his neck and had "left an indentation".

His cause of death was later confirmed to be ligature strangulation.

'Lovely little boy'

Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, said Louis was a "brilliant, lovely little boy".

At 10.44am, Linse called the emergency services and told the call handler: "I just killed my son", adding that she had "strangled" him.

"I felt totally mental this early morning, I felt like a robot and I couldn't control myself and my mind. I was completely twisted," she said.

Ms Rees added: "[The defendant] felt, she said, as though someone was telling her things and she was being manipulated, and she couldn't remember what she did to Louis."

Born and raised in Thailand, Linse came to the UK in 2017 and the family eventually settled in Haverfordwest.

The family's babysitter said in evidence heard in court described Louis's relationship with his mother as "loving".

But in the week or so before his death, the babysitter noted a "visible decline" in the defendant.

"Her appearance had gone from neat and tidy to being unclean and not looking after herself," Ms Rees relayed to the court.

Linse spoke about "conspiracy theories", she "expressed concern about the new world order" and "believed Haverfordwest Leisure Centre to be evil".

When visiting a park, she told those present that "the grass was poisonous".

'Tragic case'

Opening his mitigation, John Hipkin KC said it was an "absolutely tragic case".

"The defendant will have to live with the consequences of what she did for the remainder of her life," he added.

Mr Hipkin said all three psychiatrists agreed Linse suffered from paranoid schizophrenia at the time of the offending and that it was the "exclusive reason for the killing".

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Owen Davies told the court there was "overwhelming evidence that [Linse] does suffer from a psychotic illness and she meets criteria for paranoid schizophrenia".

Read more from Sky News:

Woman arrested after Buckingham Palace Christmas party

Economy in shock decline during October

Judge Paul Thomas granted an indefinite hospital order under section 37 of the Mental Health Act.

"The medical evidence in this case from three very experienced psychiatrists, is entirely consistent and clear," he said.

"Your son Louis was not killed by you because you are a wicked person, you are not. He died because at the time you were suffering a psychotic illness."