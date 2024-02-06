Mother of school shooter found guilty

A jury found the mother of a Michigan school shooter guilty of involuntary manslaughter. A Boeing airplane was missing bolts when the door flew open midflight. And raising a red Solo cup for country singer Toby Keith, who died at 62.

👋Hello, Tuesday! Laura Davis here. Ready for the news? Let’s do this.

But first: A diamond in the rough. 💍 How South Carolina Public Works employees helped a woman recover her lost wedding ring.

Michigan mom guilty in wake of son's deadly school shooting

Four students died in the 2021 school shooting committed by Jennifer Crumbley's son. On Tuesday, she was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for her role in the shooting – the first parent in the United States to be convicted in these circumstances. Prosecutors argued Jennifer Crumbley knew her son was struggling with alarming mental health issues and, instead of getting him help, she and her husband bought their son the gun used in the attack. Crumbley said she never foresaw her son's deadly actions. The groundbreaking trial is likely to impact how society views parents' responsibility when their children commit shootings, legal experts said. 👉 Here's what to know.

Jennifer Crumbley leaves the courtroom after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday.

Trump gets no immunity from federal election charges

No immunity. Setting the stage for another potential showdown at the Supreme Court for the former president, a federal appeals panel ruled unanimously Tuesday that Donald Trump isn't immune to charges he tried to overturn the 2020 election. Trump is expected to appeal the decision, which rejected an argument from his lawyers last month that any act by a president − even ordering the murder of political opponents − cannot be prosecuted unless the president is first impeached by the House of Representatives and convicted in the Senate. 👉 What to know about the ruling.

Real quick

Story continues

Support the Short List and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

Boeing plane was missing important bolts

Evidence shows that four bolts were missing from an Alaska Airlines Boeing aircraft's door plug when it blew out last month, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report. In the wake of the incident, 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 airplanes, which had the same midcabin door plug, were grounded, and Boeing has been under intense scrutiny from regulators. The report said the bolts were removed to perform other repair work at the Boeing factory and were not replaced before the interior wall panels were reinstalled. ✈️ Here's a closer look at the report.

Toby Keith, country singer-songwriter, dies at 62

Maybe that boy from Oklahoma "Should've Been a Cowboy," but he ended up a star – and the world of country music wouldn't sound the same without his contributions. Toby Keith, the singer-songwriter behind the 1993 country hit "Should've Been a Cowboy," one of his 20 No. 1 singles and the most-played country song of the 1990s, died Monday at 62. After being diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2021, Keith died "peacefully" on Monday surrounded by his family. Sometimes a polarizing figure, Keith broke out in the country boom years of the 1990s, crafting an identity around his macho, pro-American swagger and writing songs that fans loved to hear. 🎶 More about Toby Keith's life and legacy.

A break from the news

Laura L. Davis is an Audience Editor at USA TODAY. Say hello: laura@usatoday.com. Support quality journalism like this? Subscribe to USA TODAY here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jennifer Crumbley trial, Boeing NTSB report, Toby Keith dies: Tuesday's news