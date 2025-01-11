Mother searching for son, hopes state address mental health statutes

CBC

Millions of Indians woke up Thursday to a deluge of news stories falsely claiming that the four Indian nationals accused of murdering Sikh Canadian Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023 had been released from custody after the case against them fell apart.The stories were repeated in many different outlets, including the Times of India, which headlined its report "Four Indians Accused in Nijjar Murder Case Released from Custody in Canada."CBC News has confirmed that the reports are false. None of th