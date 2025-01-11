Mother searching for son, hopes state address mental health statutes
"I don't think a person needs to be at gunpoint or ready to jump off a bridge before they're a danger to self and others."
"I don't think a person needs to be at gunpoint or ready to jump off a bridge before they're a danger to self and others."
Instead of mourning the dead and the devastating destruction that has befallen the city of Los Angeles due to raging wildfires, X owner Elon Musk has taken to his far-right hate speech incubator to blame the fires on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. In other words, Musk is quite literally using blatantly sexist and outright racist lies to pin the climate change-fueled disaster on minorities. "They prioritized DEI over saving lives and homes," Musk tweeted, responding to a horrify
The victim confronted one of her assailants in court
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — A man who fired a gun inside a restaurant in the nation's capital after a fake online conspiracy theory called “Pizzagate” motivated him to do so nearly a decade ago was shot and killed by North Carolina police during a weekend traffic stop.
Brianna Jarrells is accused of murdering her sister, a mother of three
The girls have been charged with one count each of false swearing for the purpose of violating public health or safety, cyberstalking and online impersonation
Prior to the fatal crash, Noah Galle would offer to pay his followers for guessing his correct speed
A teenager on trial for murder told a fellow inmate he would "do it again" after being accused of killing girls, a court has heard. Hassan Sentamu, 18, allegedly murdered 15-year-old Elianne Andam, who was fatally stabbed in the neck during a row over a teddy bear outside a shopping centre in south London in September 2023. A month after Elianne's knife death, Sentamu got into a row with a fellow inmate in youth custody, jurors were told.
She was with her 17-year-old cousin, police said.
Los Angeles district attorney Nathan Hochman has vowed to come down hard on anyone found guilty of arson.
Jennifer Lyn Bernhard and her father Stevie Ray Smith were killed during an alleged attack by Shuvonne Vinson, Gregory Callhan and Keith Finley, per police
The four men and a woman plied their victims - aged between 16 and 30 - with drugs before sexually assaulting them.
Mahesh Jotiram Patil has been arrested in connection with the incident where no one was harmed
WARNING: This story references sexual assault and thoughts of suicide, and contains graphic language.The sexual assault trial of Const. Jeffrey Turnbull began this week in Hamilton with Turnbull pleading not guilty, and a fellow officer testifying about sexual comments, inappropriate messages and assault she says occurred in 2022.The woman, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, also underwent questioning by the defence, which took issue with a lack of written records supporting he
Thieves used two stolen excavators to rob the Scotiabank in Carbonear early Thursday morning, say police. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)Once again, someone has used heavy machinery to rob a bank on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula — this time destroying the Scotiabank in Carbonear.In a news release sent Thursday, the RCMP say thieves stole two excavators from a nearby commercial property, used them to break through one of the building's walls and grab the drive-thru ATM, which they loaded into a stolen pi
Millions of Indians woke up Thursday to a deluge of news stories falsely claiming that the four Indian nationals accused of murdering Sikh Canadian Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023 had been released from custody after the case against them fell apart.The stories were repeated in many different outlets, including the Times of India, which headlined its report "Four Indians Accused in Nijjar Murder Case Released from Custody in Canada."CBC News has confirmed that the reports are false. None of th
A jury in Perth, Ont., has found two men guilty of first-degree murder for killing Hells Angels recruit Greg Slewidge in nearby Beckwith Township more than four years ago.Crown prosecutors alleged Michael Clairoux and Lee Marazzo planned and carried out the killing of the 39-year-old at a legal marijuana grow-op on Sept. 24, 2020.They were each charged with first-degree murder in January 2022 and both pleaded not guilty.The jury started deliberating mid-afternoon Wednesday and came back with the
A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge will allow property owners in Dartmouth, N.S., to move a family of six out of a duplex so they can move in their daughter, overturning an earlier ruling against the landlords.Following an appeal hearing, Justice John Keith found Carlo and Loretta Simmons properly followed the province's Residential Tenancies Act in their plan to take back the unit.They had been prevented from ending the tenancy of a family that has rented the unit for about 13 years.A small clai
In 2009, Walter Triplett Jr. killed Michael Corrado during a bar fight — which he claimed was in defense of his twin sister
The toddler is expected to recover, and will be raised and cared for by both sides of his family
Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, 32, were last seen in Aberdeen, Scotland in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 7