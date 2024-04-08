Mother of six and ex-husband found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Vicala Gheorghe was rushed to hospital but died a short time later while her husband was pronounced dead at the scene

A mother of six has been found dead at her home along with her ex-husband, in what police believe to be a murder-suicide.

Vicala Gheorghe, 49, is thought to have been fatally stabbed by 52-year-old Marian Gheorghe before he took his own life.

A post-mortem will be carried out next week to establish the causes of death but West Midlands Police “strongly believe Marian injured Vicala and then himself”.

The mother was found seriously injured at her home on the quiet residential street of Caludon Road, Coventry, at around 5.30am on Friday. She was rushed to hospital but died a short time later. Her husband was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “We’re offering support to family members during this distressing time.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident at this stage.”

Six rescue crews, including three ambulances, dashed to the property after receiving an emergency call last Friday morning.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “The man, who was in a critical condition, was receiving basic life support from police colleagues before ambulance staff took over and immediately began administering advanced life support.

“Sadly, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The female patient, who had suffered serious injuries, received advanced trauma care from medics.

“However, shortly after arrival at hospital, sadly it became clear she could not be saved and was confirmed deceased.”