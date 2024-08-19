Mother-of-six who threw brick at police among rioters jailed for violent disorder

A mother-of-six who threw a brick at police and encouraged a young boy to do the same during violent unrest in Hartlepool has been jailed for two years.

Donna Conniff, 40, was part of a crowd that surged towards officers in Murray Street on 31 July, and was seen kicking out towards police in actions a judge described as “truly disgraceful”.

She was identified from CCTV and video footage of a protest where she was also seen throwing a rock, and was arrested on 13 August.

Martin Scarborough, defending Conniff, told Teesside Crown Court on Monday she had come across the protest, which was advertised on social media, “by chance” at about 6pm.

Police in riot gear on the streets of Hartlepool after violent protests broke out (PA Wire)

Judge Francis Laird KC accepted Conniff, who earlier pleaded guilty to violent disorder, was remorseful but said a custodial sentence was the correct course of action.

“Your behaviour and the behaviour of others around you was truly disgraceful,” he said. “You were a persistent participant and the disorder took place in a busy residential area. Children were present.

“I understand you have not had an easy life. You were a care-leaver and now act as a carer for a former partner.

“You are remorseful, but you chose to take part in an organised and large-scale act of public disorder.”

She is among several rioters to appear in court following two weeks of violent disorder after three young girls were stabbed to death in Southport at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

In London, a 67-year-old man was jailed for 20 months after chanting “You’re not English anymore” at police officers during a demonstration in Whitehall.

Tom Sedbury brought five knives to an anti-racism protest in Walthamstow (PA Wire)

David Notley had made his way to the front of the crowd and confronted police in a “fighting pose”, surging back and forth, while also chanting: “Who the f*** is Allah?”

A self-employed home renovator who was on the “front line” of a large mob which became increasingly violent towards police at a Rotherham hotel where asylum seekers were staying has also been jailed.

Nathan Palmer, 29, of Rotherham, grabbed a police shieldoutside the Holiday Inn hotel which was then passed around after an officer fell during the unrest on 4 August.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old man who brought a bag of knives to an anti-racism demonstration in Walthamstow has been remanded in custody after pleading guilty to obstructing a police officer and possessing weapons.

Tom Sedbury was seen wearing a balaclava and biker gloves, and refused to be searched by officers. They subsequently discovered five blades, a bunch of green zip ties, a pair of scissors, a red BBQ lighter and a full small blue water gun.

During a police interview the following day, Sedbury said he had been on his way to a friend’s house when he saw the protest. He claimed he kept his balaclava on as he did not wish to be caught on camera because he is an introvert, prosecutors said.