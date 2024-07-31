Mother of Southport victim condemns violence and defends police

Officers put on helmets and riot gear after stones and bottles were launched at them - Getty Images

The mother of a victim of the Southport stabbing has condemned the violence that broke out at a protest in the town on Tuesday night.

A mob gathered outside a mosque following Monday’s knife attack on children attending a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club, in which three young girls were killed. Demonstrators threw bricks and fireworks at officers.

Jenni Stancombe, the mother of seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, who died on Monday, appealed on social media for the violence to end.

She said: “The police have been nothing but heroic these last 24 hours, and they and we don’t need this. This is the only thing that I will write, but please stop the violence in Southport tonight.”

A 17-year-old youth from the village of Banks, five miles away from Southport, was arrested on Monday afternoon on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and remains in police custody.

Eight other children suffered stab wounds, and five are in a critical condition. Two adults were also critically injured, police said.

John Hayes, a local businessman who tried to disarm the attacker, was stabbed in the leg, while yoga teacher Leanne Lucas was also seriously wounded.

Elsie Dot Stancombe, aged seven, was one of the victims of the knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club - via Reuters

The violence broke out amid claims that the police were not telling the truth about the suspect’s background and his motives, with rumours swirling on social media.

Earlier, a vigil was held to remember the three girls who were killed, with six-year-old Bebe King and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar also named as victims.

Merseyside Police said “a large group of people, believed to be supporters of the English Defence League” began to throw items towards the mosque at around 7.45pm.

Officers put on helmets and riot gear after stones and bottles were launched at them and police vehicles were damaged and set on fire. An officer suffered a suspected broken nose during the chaotic scenes, police said.

Alex Goss, the Assistant Chief Constable of Merseyside Police, said it was “sickening” to see the disorder “happening within a community that has been devastated by the tragic loss of three young lives”.

In a statement, he added: “Yesterday, our officers and other members of the emergency services were faced with one of the most difficult situations they will ever face. Tonight, they find themselves being attacked as they endeavour to prevent disorder.

“The actions in Southport tonight will involve many people who do not live in the Merseyside area or care about the people of Merseyside.

“There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody, and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets. We have already said that the person arrested was born in the UK, and speculation helps nobody at this time.

“Our officers should not have to face this, but we will be there tonight to ensure the safety of the local community, who have suffered enough, and will arrest those involved in criminal behaviour.”

A total of 53 officers were injured, of which 49 were Merseyside Police and four were Lancashire Police

Eight sustained serious injuries including fractures, lacerations, a suspected broken nose and concussion and were treated in hospital.

Other officers suffered varying degrees of injury including head injuries, serious facial injuries and one was knocked unconscious.



Four men were arrested and taken into custody, three on suspicion of violent disorder and one on suspicion of affray and possession of a bladed article.