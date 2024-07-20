A mother speaks of her 12-year-old boy long recovery after being hit by car in West Side
A mother speaks of her 12-year-old boy long recovery after being hit by car in West Side
Medical Properties (MPW) reachead $4.80 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a +1.91% change compared to its last close.
Insiders told reporters that one word would not be used in the former president's speech. It was — twice.
WARNING: This story contains discussion of intimate partner violence.A 17-year-old girl has died in hospital two days after she was stabbed in an incident that involved a domestic violence call and ended in the fatal shooting of a London, Ont., man by police.The girl has been identified by police and her family as Breanna Broadfoot."Today we had to say goodnight to our beautiful angel who was viciously murdered on Tuesday evening. She fought hard, as hard as she could, and lost," Jessica Broadfo
People were not impressed with the revealing cover image of the current and former president.
“It just went on and on and on in terms of falsehood just like the speech went on and on and on itself,” said Daniel Dale, highlighting one of the “wildest” claims.
“And the award for Best Cutaway goes to…,” the “Daily Show” captioned the moment.
"Sometimes, unintentional or even well-meaning comments from grandma and grandpa can 'create an environment where grandkids feel uncomfortable or insecure.'"
The CNN host suggested that the Biden campaign would be celebrating.
Joe Biden's reelection campaign thought it was quite the choice to play the soul classic Wednesday, given Donald Trump's record on reproductive rights.
A July 14 Instagram post shows former President Donald Trump behind the wheel of a golf cart.
On Thursday evening, Trump said his presidency would reverse the “Green New Scam.”
Martian Pop Rocks NASA's Curiosity Mars rover accidentally crushed a rock while exploring a sulfates-rich area — and revealed a treasure of glinting, yellow crystals. And according to the space agency, it's unlike anything the rover has come across so far. Instead of sulfur-based minerals, which are abundant in the area, the cracked-open rock turned […]
The "Tonight Show" host said the viral video of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was "unbelievable."
The Aljamal family was widely respected in Gaza’s Nuseirat camp. They were known as pious and prominent members of the community. While people knew they had connections to Hamas, neighbors say no one could have guessed how deep those links truly went.
Former President Barack Obama tacitly joined calls for Joe Biden to end his reelection campaign, which lawmakers say could happen as early as this weekend, Axios and the Associated Press reported Thursday.Democrats told Axios that Biden, 81, risks wiping out his legacy if he stays the course and is defeated by Donald Trump—a once-distant fear that recent polls suggest may soon be reality. And now, according to The Washington Post, Obama is telling allies he thinks Biden has little choice but to
The hosts of The View took on Trump’s 90-minute RNC speech on Friday, calling the speech “performative” with no new message, and wishing the bandage on his ear had been on his mouth instead.Trump took to the stage for the convention’s final night to accept the Republican Party’s nomination to run for president—and though he attempted to keep things tame and inspirational in the first few minutes as he described the events of his Saturday rally and thanked “almighty God” he’s still here, he ultim
The iconic LZR Racer, the swimsuit that Michael Phelps wore while winning eight golds medals at the Beijing Olympics, is still revered around Speedo's design center. It serves as a reminder of just how much a suit can push a swimmer to greater heights. “In so many ways, that was the golden era,” said Coora Lavezzo, the head of innovation at Speedo’s Aqualab in London. “We’ve got those suits upstairs, and even though I wasn’t there at the time, I’m fascinated by them and just how we can get back
Lowry knew immediately that he was in a world of trouble.
The black one-piece swimsuit reads, "I did not ask your opinion"
The three 11-year-olds just knew something was wrong when the man grabbed the child, recording him with their phones and confronting him.