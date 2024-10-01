Mother Thanks 'Amazing Souls' For Helping Her Family Escape Flooding From Hurricane Helene

A mother thanked Good Samaritans for helping her and her family escape flooding from Hurricane Helene on Friday, September 27, by leading them through backroads in North Carolina.

Jacqueline Mader said she filmed this video showing her family following other cars through back roads outside Lake Lure. Mader told Storyful the family was “attempting to flee from the flooding and outages due to Hurricane Helene.”

In the video, cars drive cautiously around downed trees in Rutherford, North Carolina, after Helene lashed the state.

“We were trapped in Lake Lure near Asheville this weekend with three kids, no power, no phone service and a dwindling food supply. We only got out because some amazing souls led us through backroads for two hours and to help us get to a freeway before that route flooded over,” she said in a post to social media.

President Biden granted Governor Roy Cooper’s request for a Federal Major Disaster Declaration for Helene, providing immediate federal help for 25 North Carolina counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Credit: Jacqueline Mader via Storyful