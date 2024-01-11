Mother of woman who died 'because of some stupid bike' petitions for e-bike battery crackdown

Victim Sofia Duarte (London Fire Brigade)

A mother whose daughter died when an electric bicycle battery caught fire in a flat in south London is petitioning for stronger Government regulation.

Sofia Duarte, 21, died on New Year's Day when an e-bike ignited at her boyfriend's flat on Old Kent Road in Southwark, where she was staying after they had worked late together in a club.

Her partner Luis Zambrano, also 21, survived after leaping from the third-floor bedroom window, but Sofia was too scared to jump.

Sofia’s mother Maria Macarro has helped launch a petition in a bid to raise awareness about the risks of e-bike fires and to call for more regulation on e-bikes, e-scooters and the batteries and chargers sold with them.

Faulty batteries are often sold and bought online, resulting in a swathe of fires across London.

Ms Macarro said: "This matters so much to me because the most important thing in my whole world has been taken away – all because of some stupid bike.

"In honour of Sofia’s memory and the others who have sadly lost their lives too, sign the petition today!"

The petition, which has attracted more than 32,000 signatures, has been backed by the London Fire Brigade.

Family friend Alda Simoes, who set up the campaign, said: "We don’t want Sofia to die in vain, sadly deaths are continuing to happen. Sign this petition and tell everyone you know to sign it. Sofia was the first death in London due to an e-bike fire.

"Tragically others have lost their lives up and down the UK, and there are many who have suffered serious injuries too. We must stop this happening today, not tomorrow.

"Sign the petition – it will save lives and make a difference! Together we can make change."

In 2023, the number of fires involving e-bikes and e-scooters surged by almost 60 per cent compared to the year before.

Fire chiefs have advised people to keep these items in a safe location, such as a shed or garage, and avoid charging them overnight before going to sleep.

Charlie Pugsley, LFB's assistant commissioner for fire safety, said: "Cheaper parts bought online are more likely to be unsafe, increasing the risk of a fire. We always recommend purchasing items from a reputable high-street seller.

"If there's an offer that seems too good to be true, it probably is. It is also essential to use the correct charger for the battery, otherwise the risk of fire is much greater."