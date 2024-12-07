Mother's Calworks benefits stolen
A local mother's Calworks benefits were stolen and she spoke with ABC 10News.
Three words were reportedly discovered on the bullet casings found at the crime scene, police sources told ABC News
NEW YORK (AP) — New clues emerged Thursday in the hunt for the masked gunman who stalked and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, including possible leads about his travel before the shooting and a message scrawled on ammunition found at the crime scene.
New details have emerged in the case of a man accused of killing a Canadian woman in the remote Shetland Islands of Scotland and then allegedly telling two people that she was in "good health."Aren Pearson, 40, faces seven charges, including assault, murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice in the death of his girlfriend 24-year-old Claire Leveque, of Edmonton. Pearson, a Canadian who also recently received his Scottish citizenship, appeared in Glasgow High Court Friday for a prelimin
Ken Yager, the Senate Republican Caucus chair in Tennessee, called the entire incident "unfortunate."
Simpson was acquitted of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman, though he was found liable for their deaths in civil court
Eastman was reportedly abducted by four kidnappers posing as police officers on Oct. 17
As the festive season ramps up, Torontonians are taking to social media to lament high prices on water and food at the Christmas market.
Prosecutors have charged an Oklahoma City police officer with felony assault after he slammed a 71-year-old man to the ground following an argument over a traffic ticket.
The ongoing Canada Post strike has reached the three-week mark as the two sides continue to trade proposals through a government-appointed mediator.
WASHINGTON (AP) — An imprisoned far-right extremist group leader who was the top target of the federal investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol balked at answering a prosecutor's questions about the attack when he testified on Thursday at the trial of a police officer accused of leaking him confidential information.
PHOENIX (AP) — A woman convicted of conspiring to kill her two youngest children and another woman was found competent on Thursday to stand trial on additional charges.
Waterloo regional police have arrested and charged three men in relation to a "chop shop" discovery in North Dumfries. On Nov. 23, regional police responded to a report of a stolen Toyota Tundra seen at a business on Darrel Drive in the township. When officers arrived at the business, they found the vehicle which had been previously reported stolen from the GTA. Two men were arrested. The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) held a media conference Wednesday morning for an update on the disco
A Texas man who was the first rioter to go on trial for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was resentenced on Friday to nearly seven years in prison after he delivered an angry, profane rant to the judge who agreed to modestly reduce his original sentence. Guy Reffitt benefitted from a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that led to the dismissal of his conviction on an obstruction charge. Reffitt repeatedly shook his head and appeared to be agitated as he listened to U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich and a prosecutor describe his role in a mob's attack on the Capitol.
New images have been released of the suspect wanted over the targeted murder of a healthcare boss in New York City. Brian Thompson, the chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, was gunned down outside a Manhattan hotel yesterday morning before the start of a conference. Police say the gunman was wearing a mask and footage shows him walking slowly behind Mr Thompson before shooting him several times in the back.
Warning: This story may affect those who have experienced sexual assault or know someone affected by it.A northwestern Ontario pharmacist was suspended from practising for a year and fined $10,000 on Thursday after admitting to sexually abusing a patient.Ali Yehya's Ontario College of Pharmacists (OCP) case relates to the alleged sexual abuse of two patients when he was working as a pharmacist and designated pharmacy manager. The dates of the allegations, pharmacy name and names of the patients
After undergoing five surgeries, the woman wanted to meet the SWAT officers who helped rescue her.
The sale of the house by a doctor to a Muslim couple had sparked protests from residents in the housing society.
A New Brunswick doctor who admitted to touching a woman's buttocks, pelvis and breasts without her consent while out socializing in 2022 has been given a conditional discharge and sentenced to a year of supervised probation.Rémi Poitras, 30, of Edmundston, who specializes in family medicine and emergency medicine and now lives in Quebec, pleaded guilty in October to common assault.He was originally charged with sexual assault.The victim, who was a fourth-year student at the New Brunswick medical
The Princess of Wales is hosting her fourth annual holiday service at Westminster Abbey
Police are investigating a link between two overnight shootings in the Greater Toronto Area after one man was fatally gunned down and another was hospitalized in what investigators are calling a targeted incident outside a home in Brampton.Emergency services were first called to a residence on Odeon Street, in Brampton's north end, around 11:30 p.m. for reports of multiple gunshots.Responding officers found two men with gunshot wounds, according to Peel police Sgt. Jennifer Trimble.One of the me