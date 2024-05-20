‘Mothers’ Instinct’ Set for China Theatrical Release (EXCLUSIVE)

The Anne Hathaway- and Jessica Chastain-starring psychological thriller “Mothers’ Instinct” is set for imminent release in Chinese theaters.



Directed by cinematographer-turned-helmer Benoît Delhomme, the 1960s film depicts a pair of model homemakers and next-door neighbors whose close friendship is severely undone by sudden tragedy. The film is an English-language remake of the 2108 French-language effort by Belgium’s Olivier Masset-Depasse’s film, which was an adaptation of the 2012 novel “Derriere La Haine” by Barbara Abel.



The film will release in China on May 24. That likely sets it in competition with “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” as another English-language title releasing on that date, Variety has confirmed.



The film has had a handful of international releases and is also set for a North American outing at an unspecified date through Neon. The China release follows an agreement between sales firm Anton Corp and Chinese distributor JL Film.



JL Film previously gave a re-release to “La La Land” at the end of 2023. In 2022, JL Film was on board “Life Is Beautiful” and “Wrath of Man” and in 2019 it handled “Knives Out.” Its current slate also overseeing the end of May release of concert documentary, “Ryuichi Sakamoto|Opus.”



The company calls “Mothers’ Instinct” a “gem” and says that it will “tug at heartstrings and enthral audiences with its gripping narrative and powerful performances.



Variety’s review called it “a suburban psychodrama too silly to secure our belief and too reserved to pass muster as go-for-broke camp — but still compulsive enough, twisty enough and finally berserk enough to keep us hooked through all its tonal and narrative lane-changing.”

