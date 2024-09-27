Mother's kidney donation gift for daughter

Gabrielle Oldroyd (left) was discharged from hospital on her 27th birthday after her mother Julia donated a kidney [Family photo]

A woman has left hospital after receiving the ultimate birthday gift from her mother - a new kidney.

Gabrielle Oldroyd, 27, from Ossett, underwent her first kidney transplant in 2008 at the age of 11, after being diagnosed with lupus nephritis.

However, in 2022 she was told she needed a further transplant after the kidney stopped working following an infection.

Her mother Julia was found to be a match, and Gabrielle left St James's Hospital in Leeds on her birthday after the "amazing" procedure, her father Robert said.

Gabrielle underwent her first kidney transplant at the age of 11 [Family photo]

Robert said his 53-year-old wife and daughter were now recuperating at home.

He told the BBC: "Gabrielle left St James's Hospital in Leeds on Thursday, her 27th birthday, at 15:00 BST and we all celebrated with a fish and chip supper.

"They have got to take it easy for the next few weeks so have got me as nurse maid."

Gabrielle is now recuperating following her second transplant ahead of getting married in spring 2025 [Family photo]

Up until the age of seven, Gabrielle had been an active child in good health, but became lethargic and, following a hospital appointment, was diagnosed with lupus.

According to Kidney Research UK, lupus is a condition which can cause inflammation to the skin, joints and organs including the kidneys.

Robert said the illness began "attacking" her kidneys.

Three years later, just a few days before her 11th birthday, Gabrielle had her first kidney transplant which Robert said had "allowed her to lead a normal life".

But in 2022 an infection saw her health deteriorate so badly the family were told another transplant was needed.

'See you on the other side'

Gabrielle's mother Julia underwent tests which deemed her suitable as a potential match.

Robert said: "They went in last Friday: Julia went to one part of St James's and Gabrielle went to another.

"They said their goodbyes and said 'see you on the other side'.

"It was amazing. Julia was discharged the day after her operation followed by Gabrielle on Thursday on her 27th birthday."

Robert said further celebrations were in the pipeline, with his daughter now looking forward to her wedding next spring, while her brother will tie the knot a few months later.

The news coincides with Organ Donation Week, and Robert said he wanted to remind people how "crucial" organ donation was.

An "opt-out" law was introduced in England in 2020, which means all adults are considered to have agreed to be potential organ donors when they die, unless they have recorded a decision not to donate or are in an excluded group.

