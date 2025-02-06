Mothers of young Pontiac home invasion victims speak out, sheriff issues warning
Parents are speaking out about a violent spree of break-ins targeting young, adolescent girls that the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The sheriff’s office says they know of at least four incidents where a man has broken into or attempted to break into homes in the last few months. A knife has been involved in some of the incidents, leading to frightened residents locking up their windows and doors.