Motor agencies warn of 'pre-Christmas panic' and record traffic as millions set to make holiday journeys

Millions of drivers will start their holiday journeys from today, with motor agencies warning of a "pre-Christmas panic" on the roads and record levels of traffic.

Data from the RAC and travel analytics company INRIX estimates 29.3 million journeys will be made by motorists in the run-up to Christmas Day. About half of these - at 14.3 million - are set to be made over the weekend.

After some 5.7 million journeys on Wednesday and Thursday, the RAC said today will be "frantic Friday" on the roads with an expected 3 million trips.

In a bid "to help make journeys smoother", National Highways customer service director Andrew Butterfield said the agency will remove roadworks on 95% of the roads they manage.

Meanwhile, the AA has issued several amber traffic warnings and says a record 23.7 million drivers are expected to make journeys today.

Data from an AA survey has claimed most drivers are staying local and travelling less than 50 miles over the holidays, but that Friday will still be the busiest day of Christmas driving since their records began in 2010.

The next busiest days are expected to be 21 and 23 December, with 22.7 million drivers on the roads.

Friday afternoon worst time to drive

According to INRIX data, traffic jams are set to strike on many of England's motorways, with delays of more than 45 minutes likely in the evening on the M3 in Surrey and Hampshire between the M25 in west London and the south coast, and on the M25 anticlockwise from the junction with the M1 near Watford to the M23 for Gatwick Airport.

Further north, the M53 northbound from Chester to Liverpool will be worst affected by delays during home-time traffic on Friday.

The RAC and INRIX have said roads will be at their most congested between 1pm and 7pm today and over the weekend, and recommend drivers either set off early or later in the evening.

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson added: "Our research suggests that with Christmas falling on a Wednesday this year, many drivers will be squeezing in their getaway trips right up until the big day itself.

"While the getaway starts to ramp up from Friday, 'Snarl-up Saturday' looks particularly challenging as does Christmas Eve. Travelling outside peak hours might be the only way drivers miss the worst of the jams."

She also noted that "planned rail strikes are also likely to add to the misery", as Avanti West Coast staff are set to strike after Christmas.

Railway engineering works will also take place at Liverpool Street, Paddington, and St Pancras over Christmas and New Year, impacting holiday commuters.

It comes after the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings in the lead up to Christmas, with parts of Scotland expecting to see very strong westerly winds on Saturday.