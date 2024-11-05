In Motor City, jobs and justice dominate as Detroit voters head to the polls

Detroit, home of the US auto industry, has seen good times and bad. It’s also the most populous city in Michigan, a battleground state in a tight presidential race. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have made several campaign stops in the Motor City, whose residents could well decide who will be the next US president.

Bishop John Drew Sheard captured the mood of his church on the last Sunday before what many Americans call “the most consequential presidential election of a lifetime” on November 5.

“She’s in Detroit! She’s in Detroit! She’s in Detroit! Come on, Detroit!” Sheard cheered as Kamala Harris made her way from the front pew to the pulpit of the Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Christ.

When the roar of the congregation subsided, and some of the more excited members of the historic Black church finally took their seats, Harris immediately hit the central theme of her 12-minute address.

Acknowledging a “church that has stood for justice in over a century”, the first multiracial female presidential candidate in US history said she believes the country is “ready to bend the arc of history toward justice”.

Harris began the final Sunday of the 2024 campaign in Detroit, the most populous city in Michigan, a Midwest battleground state with 15 electoral votes that she needs to defeat her Republican rival Donald Trump.



