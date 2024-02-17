Motor City Music (DHM)
The trio's collaboration was first released in June 2023
The late music industry professional notably founded a record label and worked as his superstar brother's tour manager
The cute moment comes ahead of their collab for Grande's "Yes, And?" remix
UPDATED: Shortly after releasing “Vultures 1,” his collaborative album with Ty Dolla Sign, Kanye West is facing a rocky road in keeping the project on streaming services: The album was removed from Apple Music and iTunes on Thursday afternoon (although several of its singles remain) amid word that its distributor was working to have it …
The pop superstar kicked off the Australian leg of her career-spanning Eras Tour on Friday at Melbourne Cricket Ground
Christopher PolkLess than a week after Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s latest album, a joint effort called Vultures, finally hit streaming services after months of delays, the music distributor FUGA announced on Thursday that it is “actively working with its DSP partners and the client to remove Vultures 1 from our systems,” Billboard reported. “Late last year, FUGA was presented with the opportunity to release Vultures 1,” a spokesperson explained in a statement to Billboard. “Exercising our jud
‘You’re Losing Me’, believed to be about the pop star’s ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, was debuted live during her first night in Melbourne, Australia
Jimmie Johnson and his Legacy Motor Club race team welcomed Creed to NASCAR with arms wide open. Johnson, a two-time Daytona 500 winner, joked he quickly needed lessons. Turns out, with Creed on board, they took Johnson higher in the No. 84 Toyota on the scoring pylon and now the band and the seven-time NASCAR champion are in the Daytona 500.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton performed their duet "Purple Irises" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Valentine's Day.
Beyoncé pivoted to country music with her two latest singles "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" and "16 Carriages."
Shakira's newest album, 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,' is on its way. 'While writing each song I was rebuilding myself,' the Latin pop diva said on social media.
Taylor Swift declared Travis Kelce singing her 2008 track 'You Belong With Me' at a Super Bowl afterparty was the "most romantic thing" to ever happen to her.
The incident is sparking a much-needed debate around Black artists' continued exclusion from country music spaces.
Taylor Swift was left speechless by the largest crowd she’s fronted on her record-breaking tour when she took to the stage in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday evening. Almost 100,000 fans were in the crowd at the city’s famous cricket ground (the MCG) for her biggest concert so far – and they did not go unnoticed …
Excitedly announcing the single, Grande wrote to Carey, “i love you eternally !!!!!!! 𖦹 ☼ ⋆｡˚⋆ฺ”
Beyoncé's new songs broke the internet but will they break into the country music establishment? Here's what experts are watching.
NEW YORK — Billy Joel is getting the world back in a New York state of mind. The piano man has dropped the music video for his first new track in 17 years, and it features a hefty dose of AI. The New York icon, 74, on Friday released the video for “Turn the Lights Back On,” which opens with the Grammy winner flipping through a notebook for the lyrics of his 1993 song “Famous Last Words” before ...
The rapper shared a screengrab of a Taylor Swift fan calling on her fellow Swifties to stream Beyoncé's new song, Texas Hold 'Em to prevent Kanye from reaching the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with a track from his album Vultures. In the Instagram caption, the Touch the Sky hitmaker insisted Swifties shouldn't consider him their enemy. "She and Beyoncé are big inspirations to all musicians we always say how both sell out tours and movies. Also, I'm sure I've been far more helpful to Taylor Swift's career than harmful…”
The LP’s title track is the song that won the Swedish pop group the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974.
The Latin American pop star has written a sequel album and film about her relationship with actor Ben Affleck.