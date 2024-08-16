Motorboat, sailboat collide off the coast of Weymouth

ABC News

The Belfast City Council says it has launched an investigation at Belfast Zoo in Northern Ireland after a worker allegedly became locked in a lion enclosure earlier this month, with lions inside. Two staff workers – one who was working in a training capacity and one who was more experienced – are reported to have entered the lion enclosure last week to attend to the big cats, the Belfast Telegraph reported, citing a source familiar with the incident. The more experienced staff member is then reported to have left the paddock, leaving the gate locked and his colleague in the enclosure with the pride of lions with no means of escape.