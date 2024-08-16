Motorboat, sailboat collide off the coast of Weymouth
Two boats collided in the water in Hingham Bay on Friday afternoon, with video from Sky 5 showing a sailboat partially submerged in the water with another boat nearby.
COQUITLAM, B.C. — RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., say an injured bear had to be put down after officers discovered that residents had been feeding it.
Equipped with only 19 pounds of gear, 89-year-old Bing Olbum set off on what he intended to be a five-day hiking trip.
Last Sunday morning, as L.A. County lifeguards planned to tow a 51-foot fin whale carcass 20-plus miles offshore, Keith Poe was in intercept mode. Poe, who tags and photographs great white sharks for scientific research, had hoped to be on site when the carcass was cut loose…
MONTREAL — Nearly 150,000 Montreal homes were put under a boil water advisory on Friday after a broken water main erupted into a "geyser" that transformed streets into streams, paralyzed traffic and forced people to evacuate from flooded buildings.
A rarely seen deep sea fish resembling a serpent was found floating dead on the ocean surface off the San Diego coast and was brought ashore for study, marine experts said.
The Belfast City Council says it has launched an investigation at Belfast Zoo in Northern Ireland after a worker allegedly became locked in a lion enclosure earlier this month, with lions inside. Two staff workers – one who was working in a training capacity and one who was more experienced – are reported to have entered the lion enclosure last week to attend to the big cats, the Belfast Telegraph reported, citing a source familiar with the incident. The more experienced staff member is then reported to have left the paddock, leaving the gate locked and his colleague in the enclosure with the pride of lions with no means of escape.
A break in a major underground water main near Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge has sent water gushing down streets and inside homes. Canadian Press reporter Morgan Lowrie says the flooding led to the evacuation of nearby buildings and a boil-water advisory for about 150,000 homes. (Aug. 16, 2024)
Isolated storms persist into Friday for portions of Western Canada with the main threat being heavy rain. A low pressure system is likely to stall over Southern Alberta bringing widely isolated thunderstorms. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Ernesto charged toward Bermuda on Friday as officials in the tiny British territory in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean opened shelters and closed government offices.
TOKYO (AP) — Japan, one of the most earthquake-prone nations on earth, issued its first-ever “megaquake advisory” last week after a powerful quake struck off the southeastern coast of the southern main island of Kyushu.
TOKYO (AP) — Thousands of people in northern Japan were ordered to evacuate Friday because of the risk of flooding and mudslides from a powerful typhoon approaching in the Pacific Ocean.
Satellite imagery shows lightning flashing within Hurricane Ernesto as it strengthened in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, August 15.The storm was a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, and was forecast to reach Bermuda by late Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned.“Strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, and Ernesto could be near major hurricane strength by Friday,” the NHC said on Thursday, adding that the storm was forecast to be a “large hurricane near Bermuda on Saturday.”Ernesto dropped several inches of rain on Puerto Rico on Wednesday, leaving more than 430,000 customers without power by the next morning.Hurricane warnings were in effect for Bermuda, per the NHC. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful
A broken water main spewed out huge amounts of water and caused street flooding near the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal, Quebec, on Friday morning, August 16.This drone footage shows the broken water main flooding Rene-Levesque Boulevard, De Lorimier Avenue, and other streets in the city’s Sainte-Marie neighborhood.In a 12 pm post on Facebook, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said teams had the leak under control and were pumping water from the basements of flooded buildings.A large section of the neighborhood remained closed to traffic as authorities responded. Credit: Francois Demontagne via Storyful
A group kayakers and snorkelers off of La Jolla, California encountered the rare deep-sea fish. According to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, there have only been 20 sightings of the oarfish on California shores since 1901.
Bill Gates and his energy company are starting construction at their Wyoming site for a next-generation nuclear power plant he believes will “revolutionize” how power is generated.
Here’s the latest on Category 2 Hurricane Ernesto
While tourism in Atlantic Canada is best known for whale watching and sail boat tours, a Nova Scotia company is making waves by offering shark cage diving, a first for Canada. Heidi Petracek takes a trip with Atlantic Shark Expeditions to see what it's all about.
The shortages are likely the result of Russia's own strikes on utility infrastructure and have been made worse by high temperatures in Ukraine.
A farmer in Idaho rushed to save crops as wildfires burned in northern Idaho on Thursday, July 25, a local told Storyful.Video captured by local resident Megan Brocke shows a farmer creating a firebreak in a wheat field in Lenore, Idaho, in late July, Brocke said, as the Gwen and Texas fires burned nearby.According to Purdue University, disking, or tilling to expose bare mineral soil, is an effective way to create a firebreak to protect crops.The Gwen and Texas wildfires in northern Idaho are nearly 100 percent contained but left several homes and businesses damaged, a local news outlet said. Credit: Megan Brocke via Storyful
ALLIGATOR RIVER NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE, N.C. - In April, the latest glimmer of hope appeared here in the only spot on Earth where endangered red wolves remain in the wild. Five pups were born to a pair of wolves - a female known as 2413, and a male known as 2444 - marking the third year in a row that at least one new litter begun life in this corner of coastal North Carolina.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. The birth