Motorcycle driver hospitalized with ‘life-threatening’ injuries after Boise-area crash

Sally Krutzig
·1 min read

Police are seeking witnesses after a motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night near Boise.

Officers responded to the crash at 9:15 p.m. to find a motorcyclist with “life-threatening injuries” after a crash at the South Curtis Road and Chinden Boulevard intersection in Garden City, according to a Garden City Police Department news release.

Police said the motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team and Garden City Police Department detectives are investigating the incident.

The Garden City Police Department asked any witnesses who have not spoken to the police yet to call the department at 208-472-2950.

Garden City police did not immediately answer the Idaho Statesman’s response for additional questions.

