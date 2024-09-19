Motorcycle driver killed in crash with pickup truck in south Kansas City

One person died after they were thrown off their motorcycle in a crash with a pickup truck Wednesday evening.

A red Ford F-150 was making a left turn from Blue Ridge Boulevard onto 99th Street around 5:30 p.m.. As the Ford was making the turn, it was struck by a Black Honda CBR motorcycle that was speeding on Blue Ridge Boulevard, according to a Kansas City Police Department crash incident report.

The motorcycle driver was thrown off the motorcycle in the crash and paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene. The driver and four juvenile occupants of the Ford were uninjured in the collision, said Sgt. Phil DiMartino, a spokesperson with Kansas City Police Department, in an email.

The crash is Kansas City’s 70th traffic fatality of 2024, DiMartino said. At this time last year, the city had recorded 65 fatal crashes.