Motorcycle rider killed in single-vehicle wreck in Boise after losing control of bike

Kevin Fixler
·1 min read

A man riding a motorcycle south of Boise’s university neighborhood died Friday evening after losing control of his bike and colliding into a large tree, police said.

The adult male, who has not yet been identified pending notification to next of kin, was traveling at a high rate of speed on West Beacon Street near West Boise Avenue before the single vehicle crash, according to Boise police. He was ejected from the motorcycle and into the roadway shortly after 7 p.m. Police did not say whether he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Evidence seemed to show that the motorcyclist rode onto the sidewalk after he lost control and then crashed into the tree, police said. Officers provided life-saving care when they arrived before the man was transferred to an area hospital. He later died there from his injuries.

Police blocked roads on Beacon Street and Boise Avenue while investigating and working to clear the area.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the man’s identity in the coming days.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Who’s running for Boise’s Legislative District 20? Hear from the candidates

    Compare what the candidates for District 20 have to say, in their own words, about the biggest issues in this Republican primary.

  • Woman in her 40s dead after motorcycle collides with minivan in Mississauga

    A woman in her 40s is dead after her motorcycle collided with a minivan in Mississauga on Friday, Peel police say.The fatal collision happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road W. and Perivale Road near Mavis Road, police say.Police said the woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The minivan driver, who was not injured in the crash, remained on the scene and is co-operating with police, they added.According to police, the motorcyclist was heading

  • Chaotic chase involving 12- and 13-year-olds in stolen car turns deadly, TX cops say

    Police say the stolen vehicle struck five cars.

  • Passengers are carrying plane parts in their luggage to get them to sanction-hit Russian airlines: report

    Russian airlines are circumventing sanctions with plane parts carried in passenger luggage, the Financial Times reported, many coming via the UAE.

  • Airline meals used to be plentiful, luxurious. Here’s what happened

    If you took an American Airlines flight in the 1960s, you’d be wined and dined from the Coach-class “Royal Coachman” menu. Your meal began with the beef consommé and proceeded to sautéed breast of chicken in wine. Care for a fruit tartlet for dessert?

  • Hybrid sales are booming — here's why drivers are buying them over EVs

    Sales of partially battery-powered vehicles, once ridiculed as a "phase" by the likes of Elon Musk, are rocketing even as EVs stutter.

  • Two dead, three injured in separate highway crashes in northeastern Nova Scotia

    ANTIGONISH, N.S. — Two head-on crashes on the same highway in Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County have claimed the lives of two men and sent three people to hospital. RCMP say the first crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 104 in Afton, N.S., involving an SUV and a car. The driver of the car, a 53-year-old man from Monastery, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 70-year-old driver of the SUV and the 69-year-old female passenger, who are both from Frankville, N.S., sustain

  • Man strikes back against Seaside order with boat mural

    A Seaside man responded to a city letter ordering him to build a fence in front of his boat by painting a mural of the boat on the fence.

  • 6 Reasons the Rich Don’t Buy Luxury Cars

    The rich are known for spending their money on luxury. It might come in the form of mansions in desirable neighborhoods or on exotic trips in locations that only the uber-wealthy can afford. However,...

  • Diverted Air France passengers kept Iqaluit airport staff busy

    It wasn’t a normal Tuesday for staff at an Iqaluit airport gift shop when 260 passengers were unexpectedly stuck in the airport terminal for nearly 11 hours. The passengers made their unplanned arrival at the airport shortly before noon Tuesday when their Air France flight from Paris, bound for Seattle, Wash., made an emergency landing in Iqaluit after a “heat smell” was detected inside the plane. With their arrival, the staff at the gift shop got to work, making sure the travellers were happy a

  • The 2024 LFP Supercharged Mustang Brings 810 HP for $49,995

    Thanks to a promotional offer from Lebanon Ford Performance, you can currently get a manual-equipped 2024 Ford Mustang GT with 810 horsepower and 640 lb-ft.

  • Making sense of Tesla's Supercharger, autonomous strategies

    Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has big plans to expand the EV maker's Supercharger network by investing over $500 million into the project, according to a recent post on X. The irony lies in the fact that Tesla laid off a bulk of its Supercharger development team at the end of April. Gartner Vice President and Team Manager of Automotives, Transportation, and Cross Manufacturing Mike Ramsey sits down with Catalysts to discuss Tesla's charging network strategy, calling the layoffs a "cost optimization effort as they try to get their operations in line" "But, the investment in the network actually makes a lot of sense, and might be a real benefit to them in the long term as a new source of revenue," Ramsey tells Yahoo Finance. Ramsey goes on to comment on Tesla's full self-driving capabilities in its vehicles; Tesla's Autopilot function is currently undergoing a probe by Department of Justice (DOJ) officials. "What they're charging customers for is a partially automated system that is more like a convenience feature. It is not a self-driving vehicle, like something that Waymo is offering in the southeast United States and in San Francisco," Ramsey states. "So when Tesla talks about this service improving and rolling out, they are not really playing in the same field as many of the, I would say, fully autonomous robocab-type providers are playing. That said, their system keeps getting better and better and they can make money selling it because it's a nice feature and that people like to have, and... Tesla has promised that in August they're going to unveil their new robocab that can... essentially be a full self-driving vehicle. My expectation is that vehicle will not be the same thing that you and I can buy..." For more expert insight and the latest market action, click&nbsp;here&nbsp;to watch this full episode of Catalysts. This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

  • Rotting Classic Cars Will Make You Cry

    This collection is one of the largest and most diverse selection of vintage vehicles to ever hit the internet.

  • Japanese automaker Honda reports booming profit on sales growth, weak yen

    TOKYO (AP) — Honda’s profit for the fiscal year through March jumped 70% as vehicle sales grew and a weak yen buoyed overseas earnings, the Japanese automaker reported Friday. Annual profit at Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co. totaled 1.1 trillion yen ($7 billion) as sales surged nearly 21% to 20.4 billion yen ($131 million). Weaker sales in China were offset by strong demand in the U.S. market. Honda sold more than 2.8 million vehicles globally, up from 2.3 million a year earlier, with sales growing

  • 4-year-old died in fiery crash near Wichita last year. Now her mom faces charges

    The crash happened west of Schulte.

  • South African Legends Featured In Famous Car Collection

    ‘Uncle Louis’ Coetzer Car Collection to sell another round of vehicles soon.

  • Driver fell asleep before crash that killed 3 workers, PSP says

    Pennsylvania State Police say a box truck driver who hit and killed three workers along I-83 in York County last month fell asleep at the wheel.

  • Fisker Ocean faces fourth federal safety probe

    The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a fourth investigation into the Fisker Ocean SUV, this time to probe multiple claims of "inadvertent Automatic Emergency Braking." The ODI has already opened investigations into the car for complaints about braking loss, vehicle rollaway and doors that won't open. The NHTSA said the complaints allege that owners experienced sudden activation of the Automatic Emergency Braking system in moments where there were no other vehicles or obstructions in the path of their cars.

  • Southwest Airlines 'looking into' video of woman lying inside overhead bin before takeoff

    A woman was seen lying next to a suitcase as a flight attendant welcomed passengers on board a Southwest Airlines flight.

  • M25 diversion map shows routes drivers must take during weekend closure

    National Highways has closed the road in both directions of the motorway between Junctions 9 in Leatherhead and 10 in Wisley until 6am on Monday.