Motorcycle rider killed in single-vehicle wreck in Boise after losing control of bike

A man riding a motorcycle south of Boise’s university neighborhood died Friday evening after losing control of his bike and colliding into a large tree, police said.

The adult male, who has not yet been identified pending notification to next of kin, was traveling at a high rate of speed on West Beacon Street near West Boise Avenue before the single vehicle crash, according to Boise police. He was ejected from the motorcycle and into the roadway shortly after 7 p.m. Police did not say whether he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Evidence seemed to show that the motorcyclist rode onto the sidewalk after he lost control and then crashed into the tree, police said. Officers provided life-saving care when they arrived before the man was transferred to an area hospital. He later died there from his injuries.

Police blocked roads on Beacon Street and Boise Avenue while investigating and working to clear the area.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the man’s identity in the coming days.