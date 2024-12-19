'Motorcycle Toy Man' visits Kansas City kids with holiday gifts
'Motorcycle Toy Man' visited Kansas City kids with holiday gifts
'Motorcycle Toy Man' visited Kansas City kids with holiday gifts
"I put my head in my hands and started to cry. We had never gotten too in-depth about the religions of our families — and now I see we should have."
"It shows he's scared," ventured one scholar from the University of California, Los Angeles.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The motive for a shooting that killed a teacher and a student and wounded others at a Wisconsin school appears to be a “combination of factors,” a police chief said Tuesday as he appealed to the public to share what they might know about the 15-year-old girl who attacked a study hall before shooting herself.
"My first reaction was one of shock and confusion, as I thought it was a huge decision that we should have discussed together," the bride wrote on Reddit
After years of trying for a baby, Mackenzie and Lovensky Levasseur opened their hearts to foster care and adopted newborn triplets. Then they got a surprise
A man and his sister have a tradition of buying their mom a gift together, but she doesn't pitch in financially
35-year-old guest was on Royal Caribbean cruise with fiancé and son
According to authorities, Lance Rachel, 42, told the boy he would break his jaw. His wife, Kimberly Rachel, was also arrested for failure to report.
The mother of two shared a lengthy post on Reddit on Tuesday, Dec. 17 to seek advice
Three U.K. citizens have been charged in the 2023 beating death of a beloved Owen Sound, Ont., restaurant owner, in a case that had the community up in arms over lack of details released by police during their investigation and the time it was taking to make an arrest.Robert Evans, 24, has been charged with manslaughter and Robert Busby Evans, 47, and Barry Evans, 54, have been charged with accessory after the fact in the Sharif Rahman case, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and city detectives sa
"My friend was very, very religious and went to the pastor for guidance, and he put no blame on the cheating husband at all. He guilted her into staying in the marriage and acted as if prayer would fix everything! I was disgusted."
Note to self: never eat a slug on a dare.
A Toronto-area man involved in a robbery in April — leading to a high-speed police chase and a deadly wrong-way crash on a busy highway — has been released on probation and warned he may still face "immigration consequences."The fiery, multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Whitby, Ont., which remains under investigation by Ontario's police watchdog, killed four people, including an infant.Manpreet Gill, the sole passenger riding in the cargo van pursued by police, faced 13 charges, including
Five family members including three children were found dead in a home in Utah on Tuesday, and another, age 17, was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.
Though she left behind a 4-year-old daughter, Sara Long told PEOPLE her feelings about death were "more certain" than they'd ever been when she started end-of-life care
CBC News has learned that a Central Saanich Police Services (CSPS) officer charged with sexual assault on Tuesday has died.Several police sources say Matthew Ball died by suicide Tuesday.News of his death came one day after the 43-year-old was charged with one count each of sexual assault and breach of trust, following the completion of an investigation by the Vancouver Police Department.Revealing their findings Tuesday, VPD Deputy Chief Fiona Wilson said Ball and another officer, Ryan Johnston,
Indiana fourth-grader Sammy Teusch died on May 5 after his brother found him unresponsive in his bedroom
The FBI spoke with the suspect's mother two days before he was identified and apprehended
A Los Angeles-area doctor who was killed in an execution-style shooting last summer was the victim of a hit allegedly orchestrated by his ex-wife, who wept at his memorial, prosecutors claimed Monday. Ahang Kelk, 53, has been charged with murder on suspicion of hiring a hitman to lie in wait for her ex-husband, Hamid Mirshojae, after years of ugly legal battles, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. Mirshojae was shot and killed on August 23 while walking from his medical clin
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly aren't in touch amid her finding things she "didn't like" on his phone over Thanksgiving.