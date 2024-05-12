Motorcyclist, 60, killed in multi-vehicle crash in Hounslow

The crash happened on Staines Road in Hounslow, west London (Google Maps)

A motorcyclist has died following a collision involving a number of vehicles in Hounslow.

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to Staines Road, at its junction with Martindale Road, shortly before 1am on Sunday.

They were called to reports of “a collision involving a motorcyclist and a number of vehicles”, said the Met.

Paramedics treated the motorcyclist, aged 60, but despite “extensive” efforts he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s next of kin has been informed, said police, and are being supported by specially trained officers.

All drivers stopped at the scene, and no arrests have been made.

The force on Sunday evening urged any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Serious Collision Investigation Unit detectives ask anyone who can help with information or dash footage to call 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 3440/12 May.