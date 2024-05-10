Motorcyclist in critical condition after Barrhaven crash

Both drivers were transported to hospital late Friday afternoon. (Danny Globerman/CBC - image credit)

Two people were taken to hospital, one with critical injuries, after a car and motorcycle collided in Barrhaven Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at Prince of Wales and Rideau Valley drives, Ottawa police said.

Paramedics said they were called the the scene at around 5 p.m.

The motorcycle driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, suffered minor injuries and was in hospital in stable condition.

Road closures were still in effect near the scene as of early Friday evening.