Motorcyclist in critical condition after being ejected in crash on Dixie Highway

(Reuters) -Japanese auto giants Honda and Nissan are in talks to set up a holding company, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, a move that would allow them to share more resources amid competition upending the global industry. The talks, first reported by the Nikkei newspaper, would allow the two automakers to cooperate more closely on technology at a time when the industry is being rewritten by the likes of Tesla and Chinese rivals. The talks are aimed at setting up an umbrella holding company that Nissan and Honda would then fall under, said the person, who declined to be identified because the information had not been made public.