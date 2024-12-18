Motorcyclist in critical condition after being ejected in crash on Dixie Highway
DETROIT (AP) — A company that sells replacement winter tires is recalling more than 541,000 of them in the U.S. because they don't have enough snow traction to meet North American standards.
(Reuters) -Japanese auto giants Honda and Nissan are in talks to set up a holding company, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, a move that would allow them to share more resources amid competition upending the global industry. The talks, first reported by the Nikkei newspaper, would allow the two automakers to cooperate more closely on technology at a time when the industry is being rewritten by the likes of Tesla and Chinese rivals. The talks are aimed at setting up an umbrella holding company that Nissan and Honda would then fall under, said the person, who declined to be identified because the information had not been made public.
A 40-year-old man has died after being struck by a tow truck in northwest Toronto on Monday evening, police say.Officers were called to Weston Road at Rogers Road at 6:50 p.m.Toronto police said officers tried to perform life-saving measures before paramedics took over. The victim was then rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition and pronounced dead.Duty Insp. Brian Maslowski, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, told reporters near the scene that police believe that the pedestria
Electric-vehicle prices are headed lower—again—and it’s likely a response to what automakers expect to be President Donald Trump’s policies on the vehicles. Investors will have to wrestle with what that means for EV sales, automotive stocks in the new year—most notably Tesla shares. Toyota is slashing the price of its most popular U.S. battery EV by up to $6,000, the company announced on Tuesday.
QUÉBEC — The Quebec government has adopted regulations banning the sale of most new gasoline-powered vehicles as of 2035.
A good car can travel many miles while staying in good condition. While any car will endure some wear and tear, some cars need more frequent repairs that can quickly add up. Other cars become less...
Do as you’re told, scofflaw!
The structures include temperature and moisture regulation systems.
After two years with interrupted access to barging, this winter road season in the Sahtu will likely be one of the busiest ever.The N.W.T. Department of Infrastructure said in an email they are expecting up to 800 truckloads of supplies will be delivered on the Mackenzie Valley winter road this year — around twice the average volume of 300 to 400 loads. The N.W.T. government's fuel service division alone is planning to bring about 250 truckloads of fuel to the four Sahtu communities it serves: T
It is two years since seven-month-old Emanuela Sakyi died in a head-on collision in Milton Keynes.
The two friends were 15 and 14 years old.
Charmae Laurel says it was a common experience — seeing a full city bus pass her by while she waited at her stop trying to get to classes at Mount Royal University. On two occasions, she says, back-to-back buses passed by because they were too stuffed with passengers."I think it took me like two or three hours to get to school. I should have just stayed home at that point," said the recent grad.That sort of situation is happening more often, according to data collected by Calgary Transit.Calgary
Two people are dead following a crash on a highway just east of downtown Moncton on Sunday evening.An RCMP release said they believe a 32-year-old woman died as her vehicle travelled the wrong way on Highway 15 in Moncton and struck another vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle, a 43-year-old man, also died.Two passengers in the first vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries, while two passengers from the second vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the RCMP sai
It can't be said that Americans weren't flush for SUV options in 2024. Despite costing more than sedans and hatchbacks, the SUV market grows every year. Regardless of inflationary or economic...
One of Toronto's busiest downtown intersections could be closed until the end of the week after a garbage truck with its loader up took out multiple streetcar wires, causing road closures on one of the city's busiest surface transit routes Tuesday.The garbage truck driver struck the overhead wires while driving through King Street W. and Spadina Avenue intersection just after 8 a.m., police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.The garbage truck's loader and the bin attached to it remained tangl
RestoMods just landed a rare 1970 Dodge Charger R/T SE and plans to customize it—with one lucky winner driving it home.
The family of a woman who was killed when a car crashed into a home last week has retained a local injury lawyer, the lawyer announced Monday. Greg Monforton, who works in the areas of car crashes, wrongful death and personal injury, announced Monday he was looking for more information and witnesses related to the crash that killed 73-year-old Ruzena Noniewicz, who also went by Rose."It would certainly appear at this stage that some measure of responsibility is going to rest on the shoulders of
Tesla stock’s end-of-year rampage rolled on, with shares hitting another high based on optimism for Tesla's "autonomous opportunity" and a Trump-controlled executive branch.
The two-year-old boy died and four adults were hurt in a crash involving a stolen car.
In recent years, Land Rover, Chevrolet, and Hyundai have all re-investing in the ancient three-abreast layout in their SUVs. What's behind the trend?