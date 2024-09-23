Motorcyclist dead following crash on Amherst Street in Nashua, authorities say
Authorities said a 30-year-old male motorcyclist collided with a car on Amherst Street near Thorton Road.
Photos of women in revealing clothes resurfaced online in September alongside claims they showed the vice president.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Luis Armando Albino was 6 years old in 1951 when he was abducted while playing at an Oakland, California park. Now, more than seven decades later, Albino has been found thanks to help from an online ancestry test, old photos and newspaper clippings.
What happened to the Turpin children at their foster family's house "was in many ways worse than what happened to them in their own home," attorney Elan Zektser previously told PEOPLE
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian police said Monday they have rescued 187 more children and raided locations nationwide linked to an Islamic business group that is being investigated for alleged sexual assault of children.
A six-year-old girl who had been missing since Thursday in northern B.C., has been found safe.The child was reported missing at 6 p.m. on Sept. 19 in the community of Southbank, B.C. about 25 kilometres south of Burns Lake and 200 kilometres west of Prince George.News that she had been found was first posted over a live video feed on Facebook.Subsequent video showed dozens of volunteers and searchers cheering as the child was reunited with her mother and taken into an ambulanceIn a statement, RC
The Bay Area man was killed last week in a California prison where he'd been serving a life sentence for murdering a close friend, officials said.
A viral video of what appears to be a male tourist kicking a deer in Nara, Japan, has sparked public outrage, prompting local authorities to implement measures promoting respect for the sacred animals. The viral video: In the viral video that surfaced in July, a man wearing a white shirt is seen kicking deer as he walks along a sidewalk crowded with the animals. The deer in Nara Park are historically revered as “divine messengers” of Shinto gods and have been protected since ancient times.
Some children and a person from the school district were outside the school at the time, sheriff says.
The coup-attempting former president claims that the DOJ and FBI should not be in charge of the golf course shooting plot because they are also prosecuting him.
Erik and Lyle Menendez were convicted of the first-degree murders of their parents and sentenced to life in prison without parole
Emily Ratajkowski is calling attention to the connections she claims nobody wants to talk about between Sean “Diddy” Combs and the notorious Menendez brothers.“With everything that’s coming out about Diddy and the allegations and also this new Menendez brothers show called Monsters I think we need to have a conversation about male sexual assault,” the model and actress says in a video posted to TikTok Sunday.Ratajkowski notes that the reason Diddy was able to “hide in plain sight for so long” wa
Luis Armando Albino was 6 years old in 1951 when he was abducted while playing at an Oakland, California park.
"Housekeepers told me it was normal. I was horrified. I cringe at staying at hotels and take a blanket when I can."
He also was convicted of a misdemeanor after a patient said he masturbated during an exam.
A Syrian family seeking a new beginning in Canada saw their hopes for stability shattered after getting their third eviction notice. Despite their efforts, finding housing remains a major challenge. As Neetu Garcha reports, experts highlight the need for a more integrated approach to address both refugee resettlement and the broader housing crisis.
Marcellus Williams, 55, is set to die Sept. 24 after being convicted of killing former newspaper reporter Lisha Gayle in her St. Louis suburban home.
15-year-old Carly Madison Gregg was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering her mother and the attempted murder of her stepfather.
The length and bushiness of a police officer’s beard has become a key issue in a legal fight in Fontana, California.
ROME (AP) — The trial into the brutal killing of a 22-year-old woman started in Italy on Monday, in a case that shocked the country and fueled debate over the cultural roots of surging gender-based violence.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman was arrested Monday after her handcuffed daughter sought help from a neighbor, police said.