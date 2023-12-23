Motorcyclist dies after crash involving two cars on U.S. 50 in Lee’s Summit, police say

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 50 in Lee’s Summit, according to police.

Emergency services were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to a reported injury accident in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 50 near Southwest Third Street, Sgt. Chris Depue, a department spokesman, said in a statement.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the vehicle after rear-ending a car on the highway, Depue said, and struck by a second passing car. Police did not disclose the person’s identity as a next-of-kin notification had not yet been made.

Eastbound lanes of the highway were closed to traffic into Friday evening as investigators were on scene to perform a reconstruction of the event, Depue said. Witnesses were also being interviewed by police.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Friday.