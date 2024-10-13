Motorcyclist dies after crash in Londonderry, police say
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Londonderry, police say
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Londonderry, police say
Gisèle Pelicot briefly exited the courtroom as one of her alleged abusers testified
The human remains discovered in the freezer of a Colorado home in January have been identified as belonging to a 16-year-old girl last seen in 2005, according to local authorities.
A disturbing 2016 video that shows Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting singer Cassie, his former girlfriend, has emerged as a key battleground in his sex abuse case.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa teen who pleaded guilty to beating his high school Spanish teacher to death with a baseball bat must serve 35 years in prison before the possibility of parole, the state’s high court reaffirmed Friday.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One of three suspects jailed in Las Vegas following a deadly two-state shooting rampage on Thanksgiving 2020, including the killing of a man at a convenience store in southern Nevada and a shootout with authorities in northwestern Arizona, has pleaded guilty.
In 2007, Kelsey Smith, 18, was kidnapped from a Target parking lot in Kansas and strangled with her own belt
"I’m not sure that I will ever know all of his secrets or what events led to his death that day."
"I dated one for six years. The constant competition killed it for me."
"I noticed when my bridesmaid turned her head that she's got quite a number of gray hairs. I mentioned this to her and suggested dyeing it before my big day. She refused. It's really unsightly, and I'm worried it's going to take away from the beauty of the dress I chose for her."
Consumers often consider the sticker price, features, and design when deciding which car to buy. Find Out: The 20 Cars Seeing the Biggest Price Drops in 2024 Discover More: 9 Easy Ways To Grow...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A woman from China pleaded guilty on Friday to attempting to smuggle 29 eastern box turtles, a protected species, across a Vermont lake into Canada by kayak.
Buku Abi tells her story in the new documentary 'R. Kelly's Karma: A Daughter's Journey,' now airing on TVEI Streaming Network
Samira Mohyeddin, who owns Banu with her siblings, believes Ontario MPP Goldie Ghamari's social media post "incited" the action on the Queen West restaurant.
William Norwood III, of Greer, also took a Metropolitan police helmet back to South Carolina and lied to FBI agents about it.
"He accused me of 'suffocating' his potential and that I was 'jealous of him helping a younger woman succeed.' In a fit of rage, I canceled his access to my card immediately."
Matthew and his brother, NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, died in a bike crash on Aug. 29
The HGTV star listed her Leipers Fork home for sale last week after previously agreeing to let her ex stay there in September
Virginia McCullough admitted killing John and Lois McCullough, both aged in their 70s, in 2019.
"I’ll always question how deep a relationship can be if they treat *everyone* like this."
“We received information that prompted us to look closer at this car crash,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a news release.