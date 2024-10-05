Motorcyclist dies in Myrtle Beach area crash. Here’s what we know about the accident

A motorcyclist has died after an accident Friday in the Myrtle Beach area.

The death comes during the Myrtle Beach Fall Bike Rally, which brings thousands of bikers to the area. It runs through Sunday, Oct. 6.

It is unclear if the motorcyclist attended the rally events.

The accident occurred at 8:36 p.m. on S.C. 31 near S.C. 701, according to Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2005 Harley-Davidson was traveling on the S.C. 31 ramp on S.C. 707 north when the person ran off the road and struck an embankment, Pye said.

The driver died from their injuries, Pye said. The name of the driver was not released.

One passenger was transported to a hospital with injuries.