Motorcyclist who had ‘couple of beers’ drives through active fatal crash investigation scene

A motorcyclist who said he drank "a couple of beers" drove through an active fatal crash investigation scene in Ohio in August, newly-released video shows.

Dashcam footage showed the moment the biker drove straight through police tape stretched across a road.

Bodycam video then shows the moment he is stopped by police, when he tells them he has had a "couple of beers" to drink.

The individual was subsequently arrested for operating a vehicle impaired, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.