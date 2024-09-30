Motorcyclist killed after crashing into truck in Otay Mesa
A motorcyclist died early Monday morning after crashing into the back of a box truck in Otay Mesa.
A motorcyclist died early Monday morning after crashing into the back of a box truck in Otay Mesa.
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 224,881 vehicles. This includes Mazda, Toyota, Harley-Davidson, Mercedes-Benz, General Motors and Stellantis.
Chicago, the country’s third-biggest city, is on the verge of losing its only intercity bus terminal, jeopardizing bus routes across the country and threatening access for low-income, elderly and minority travelers with few other transportation options.
A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in downtown Yellowknife on Friday afternoon, RCMP say.The collision occurred at around 5 p.m. on Friday, Yellowknife RCMP said in a Saturday news release.The pedestrian, a 62-year-old woman, was taken to hospital, where she was later declared deceased.The driver of the vehicle was arrested and is currently in custody, after a preliminary investigation found evidence the driver may have been intoxicated, police said.The intersection of Franklin Av
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Saturday that would have required new cars to beep at drivers if they exceed the speed limit.
A man has died after he was stabbed in Scarborough Saturday evening, Toronto police say.Police and emergency services were called to 20 Brimwood Blvd. near Brimley Road and Finch Avenue East around 6:45 p.m. for a stabbing.Duty Insp. Jeff Bassingthwaite said first responders arrived and began life-saving efforts, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, police said the circumstances that led to the stabbing are unknown.There is also no word on an
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 25-year-old man who was allegedly struck by an unmarked police vehicle in Bala, Ont. Sunday morning.Around 6 a.m. Sunday, an Ontario Provincial Police officer driving an unmarked police vehicle in Bala struck a pedestrian on Highway 169, according to a news release from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).Bala is located about 200 kilometres north of Toronto, and approximately halfway between Barrie and Parry Sound.The pedestrian was ta
A total of five people have been arrested and six cars seized after a large car meet in Southampton.
Two people are dead and two officers are in critical condition after an early morning crash in Warren. It happened near the intersection of Schoenherr Road and Prospect Avenue, with the crash involving a Dodge Durango and a police cruiser. Police say the officers were southbound on Schoenherr approaching Prospect when they were involved in the crash. We're told that the two people in the Durango are dead, while the two officers involved are in the hospital.
MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — Multiple people died after a single-engine plane crashed Saturday afternoon in a wooded area at Wright Brothers National Memorial’s First Flight Airport, the National Park Service said.
If you think you need a car to live in Arizona, hundreds of people in Tempe are out to prove you wrong.
Money expert Rachel Cruze has built a career teaching people how to make smart financial choices. With her direct yet relatable style, Cruze challenges the money myths that keep people stuck. She...
Fire crews are called to help several vehicles stuck in flood water across Devon.
Witness Richard Landing says he and the teenager were helping the elderly couple that was in the first accident caused by the driver who fled.
As the provincial election edges closer, Saint John wants to see action on its notorious Simms Corner intersection.Tim O'Reilly, Saint John's director of public works, said improvements are needed since truck and rail traffic are projected to increase in the coming years due to planned expansions to the Irving Pulp and Paper Mill, Lancaster Logistics Park and Port of Saint John. "It's one of two east to west connections for the city of Saint John, the other being in the Harbour Bridge. So it's v
The tribute to the Republican candidate leaves little to the imagination
The former president seemed out of touch as he tried to describe a basic feature of any smartphone.
An unexpected guest joined the former president on stage in Wisconsin
ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump escalated his personal attacks on his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, on Sunday by repeating an insult that she was “mentally impaired” while also saying she should be “impeached and prosecuted."
An irate, bumbling former president Donald Trump posted an indignant broadside Sunday asserting that Vice President Kamala Harris should be impeached, prosecuted, or both over U.S. immigration policy.But his withering attack made reference to data released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) which, according to the Department of Homeland Security, is being “misinterpreted.”The oft-misleading, oft-misinformed Republican nominee for president, taking to his Truth Social site, also bl
This ophthalmologist warns that it “could affect your vision permanently.”