Motorcyclist killed after crashing into truck in Otay Mesa

Two people are dead and two officers are in critical condition after an early morning crash in Warren. It happened near the intersection of Schoenherr Road and Prospect Avenue, with the crash involving a Dodge Durango and a police cruiser. Police say the officers were southbound on Schoenherr approaching Prospect when they were involved in the crash. We're told that the two people in the Durango are dead, while the two officers involved are in the hospital.