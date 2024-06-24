Motorcyclist killed in Linda Vista crash
A motorcycle rider died late Sunday night in a crash on Ulric Street in the Linda Vista area, San Diego Police said.
A motorcycle rider died late Sunday night in a crash on Ulric Street in the Linda Vista area, San Diego Police said.
Warning: This story contains details of an alleged sexual encounter.A Brantford, Ont-area social worker whose clients include first responders dealing with trauma faces allegations of professional misconduct and sexual abuse after an investigation by the professional college.Laura Dowler is accused of alleged incidents over a four-year period, the Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers (OCSWSSW) says in a report following its months-long investigation.The college alleges Do
An 18-year-old UK student died after the tire hit her windshield as she drove down I-75 last summer.
Kirk Keeping looks to the Supreme Court gallery while getting his handcuffs removed by a sheriff's officer. (Troy Turner/CBC)Kirk Keeping will be staying behind bars for a very long time — a second-degree murder conviction ensures that — but just how long he'll stay incarcerated before being eligible for parole is what Justice Glen Noel must now decide.Noel presided over the sentencing hearing for the St. Jacques-Coombs Cove man in Grand Falls-Windsor Supreme Court on Thursday. It was long day o
A teenager plunged 60ft down a sheer cliff while having his photo taken by a friend. A 999 call reported that the boy had fallen from the cliffs at Old Harry Rocks in Dorset. Ian Brown, station officer for Swanage Coastguard, told Somerset Live the accident happened on Thursday as the boy was having his photo taken by the cliff edge.
The alleged involvement of Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son in the 2015 roadside murder of his former classmate has long been a lingering question mark over the infamous family’s tangled web of legal woes.This week, Buster Murdaugh finally fired back, filing a damning defamation lawsuit against Netflix and others who produced documentaries and news articles that, he says, “irreparably damaged” his reputation by insinuating he was involved in 19-year-old Stephen Smith’s death. But his decision
Saskatchewan RCMP says they've located the vehicle of a woman who allegedly abducted her three children last December, in an investigation that's spanned three provinces.Police said in an updated news release Saturday they found a white Mercedes GLC — which they believe was driven by 55-year-old Astrid Schiller —abandoned at Pine Cree Regional Park in southwestern Saskatchewan on Friday.Last week, Manitoba RCMP said the woman was arrested at a Canada-U.S. border crossing near Boissevain on a war
A woman in Texas has been charged with attempted capital murder and injury to a child after trying to drown a 3-year-old child at an apartment complex pool and making racial statements, according to police.
HARROW, ONTARIO, CANADA — Friends mourning members of a family of four found dead in rural southwestern Ontario this week remembered the mother as a pillar of the community and a selfless friend with a smile that could light up a room.
After nearly 47 years, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals this week exonerated Kerry Max Cook for the 1977 murder of Linda Jo Edwards, declaring him innocent of a crime for which he spent nearly 20 years on death row.
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A man trying to drown two small children at a Connecticut beach early Saturday morning was thwarted by police officers, according to authorities.
Callie Weems was reveling in her new role as a mom in the months before a gunman in Arkansas fatally shot her at a grocery store.
Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley has tied the knot with Love Actually and The Maze Runner star, Thomas Brodie-Sangster.
A man has been charged with murder after a toddler and mother were killed and two others were injured in what police are calling a targeted shooting inside a Woodbridge home on Friday.York Regional Police Const. Lisa Moskaluk identified those killed as two-year-old Marcus Vu, and his mother, 40-year-old Thi Trang Do."I have a two-year-old child that is just two months older than this child," Moskaluk said in an interview Saturday. "So I can imagine the way that our community must feel and the pe
A 3-year-old boy was killed and his 7-year-old sister was injured after being hit by gunfire while at a family gathering in Buffalo, New York, officials said. "Last night was a very tragic night for our community," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia said during a press conference Saturday. Gramaglia said the shooting had not been related to the family gathering.
After reevaluating Gonzales, psychiatrist Dr. Edward Gripon wrote that he “does not pose a threat of future danger to society."
The 'Fuller House' actress and her husband tied the knot in 1996, and have since welcomed three children together
Princess Beatrice was pictured dancing at her friend Marissa Montgomery's wedding in Chelsea, London, alongside guests, which included Rebel Wilson
What was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime turned tragic this week when Saida Wurie learned her parents were among the hundreds of pilgrims who have died amid extreme temperatures in Saudi Arabia.
“We are American citizens, originally from Palestine, and I don’t know where to go to feel safe with my kids," the 3-year-old's mother said.
A 4-year-old boy who went missing at a lake in Fresno County, California on Thursday has been found safe after surviving nearly 24 hours alone in the wilderness, the sheriff’s office said.