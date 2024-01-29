Motorcyclist killed by Range Rover in A3 police chase near Putney Heath

The A3 by Putney Common (Google Maps)

A motorbike rider has died after being hit by a Range Rover police were chasing along the A3 dual carriageway in south-west London.

An independent investigation has been launched into the fatal crash near Putney Heath at roughly 12.30am on Monday.

It is understood the Range Rover failed to stop for police and a pursuit began.

The 4X4 then smashed into a motorbike and overturned.

An Independent Office for Police Conduct spokesman said: "The motorbike rider was sadly declared dead at the scene.

"The occupant of the car was not seriously injured."

Commuters faced traffic chaos as the A3 remained closed on both directions between Robin Hood Way and Roehampton Lane. Congestion was reported in Coombe Lane.

The police watchdog added: "We were notified by the Metropolitan Police shortly after the collision and IOPC investigators attended the scene and the police post incident procedure to begin gathering information.

"We declared an independent investigation at 5.49am.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the rider who died and all those who have been affected by this incident.

"The investigation is at an early stage."