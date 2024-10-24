Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with car

The A40 has been closed in both directions following the crash as accident investigation work takes place [PA Media]

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash involving a car on the A40 in Gloucestershire.

Emergency services were called to the Forest of Dean after a report of a serious crash involving a Triumph Sprint motorcycle and a Honda CR-V close to the junction with Bulley Lane in Churcham shortly before 07:00 BST.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

The road has been closed while investigations continue, and motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes.

The driver of the car was left shaken but not physically injured, Gloucestershire Police said.

The force has asked witnesses or anyone who has relevant dashcam footage to get in touch via its website.

