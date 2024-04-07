Motorcyclists honour late Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers in memorial ride

Motorcyclists have taken part in a memorial ride in honour of the late Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers.

Myers died in February aged 66 following a battle with cancer.

Si King, the other half of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo, said Myers "would have loved" the event.

In a post shared on Instagram, King said: "I hope the ride out goes well for you all. Many many thanks for remembering Dave in this way.

"He would have loved it. Dave's family, friends and I are really touched.

"Love to you all, be safe."

The Sunday morning ride was organised by Biker Escorts East Yorkshire in memory of Myers and also raised funds for cancer research.

The two-and-a-half hour ride began in Beverley in Yorkshire, passed through towns including Scagglethorpe and Pickering and ended in the seaside town of Scarborough.

Born in Barrow-in-Furness, Myers earned himself a loyal following alongside King for their combination of riding motorcycles to locations across the world and cooking up a storm as they went.

The duo filmed many cooking series and specials for the BBC, seeking out new dishes in countries such as India, Vietnam, Argentina and Mexico.

Read more from Sky News:

Man wanted over fatal stabbing of woman with pram

'Hardest Geezer' runs length of Africa

Man arrested after human torso found

King and Myers' last series, The Hairy Bikers Go West, continued to air on BBC Two following his death.

They have published more than 25 cookery books and Myers also competed on Strictly Come Dancing.