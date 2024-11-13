Motorcyclists urged to stay on designated paths

Motorcyclists have been urged to stick to designated roads and green lanes following reports of criminal damage in the uplands of the Isle of Man.

The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (Defa) said "enduro-type" motorcycles had caused "substantial damage" to both protected and private land.

Upland ranger Anna Clarke-Smith said groups had been reported crossing large areas of open hill land, including recently restored peatland at Beinn-y-Phott.

They have also been spotted travelling off designated routes at the Central Hills, an area of special scientific interest, she said.

Defa said that "increasing incidents of criminal damage", including cutting fences to gain unlawful access to areas, had been noticed in the Manx Hills.

This had highlighted worries that, due to difficulties navigating stiles and gates with heavy bikes, some electric mountain bike riders were also "causing damage", the department said.

While motorcyclists are able to use the island's green lanes and greenway roads, many pass through areas of significant habitat and wildlife importance.

'Enforcing the law'

The reports, which also included damage at several plantations, were "concerning", the department said.

Riders have been reminded to stick to legal routes, respect boundaries, and use designated access points, as those who fail to respect the rules could face prosecution.

Defa Minister Clare Barber said the incidents caused "environmental harm and put the livelihoods of upland grazing tenants at risk".

“We must all respect the boundaries in place to protect the land, wildlife, and the safety of livestock, so I urge everyone to stay on designated routes and use the proper access points," she said.

The department was "committed to enforcing the law and dealing with those who flout it”, she added.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and X? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related internet links