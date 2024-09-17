Motorhome owners criticise overnight parking ban

Motorhome enthusiasts have criticised a trial ban on parking overnight which is to be introduced in three parts of North Yorkshire from October.

The ban is being brought in by North Yorkshire Council after reports of anti-social behaviour and warnings of the risk of fire where large numbers of motorhomes were parking up.

The trial - at a parking spot on the A174 near Whitby, in part of Scarborough's North Bay, and in Cayton Bay - would be reviewed after six months, the authority said.

But Robert Hinchliffe, who said he often stayed overnight in a motorhome in the North Bay, told the BBC he felt it "tarred everyone with the same brush".

North Yorkshire Council previously said the trial ban had been prompted by an increase in overnight parking which was negatively impacting the local economy.

It said complaints to the authorities had been "escalating" and there had been a number of fires at the locations where the ban would be introduced.

Robert Hinchliffe (left) and Richard Steventon regularly camp overnight in Scarborough's North Bay [BBC/Inca Martinez]

Opposing the ban, Richard Steventon, who said he had lived in Scarborough for 35 years and regularly camped in his motorhome overnight in the North Bay, said it helped him with his mental health.

Mr Steventon, who shared his stays in the motorhome at the North Bay with friend Mr Hinchliffe, said he worked hard to collect any litter and reduce any risk of fire.

"The local council workers know us. We collect and bag up our litter and recycling. We don't use disposable barbecues - we have a proper fire pit," he said.

"I go surfing every day. I'm putting money into the local businesses. I don't see why I should be victimised."

Meanwhile, Brian Hallet, who said he was was visiting Scarborough from Dorset in his motorhome, said owners who acted responsibly should be encouraged as they brought money into the local economy.

"I'm not in favour of the ban," he said.

"I can see there are some people with motorhomes that abuse the situation, but the majority of us are well-behaved and abide by all the rules."

Motorhome owner Brian Hallett, in Scarborough from Dorset, said he opposed the overnight parking ban [BBC/Inca Martinez]

Keane Duncan, the senior North Yorkshire Conservative councillor in charge of transport, said motorhomes could still be parked on the seafront during the day as normal.

But he warned that extended stays, usually including significant numbers of motorhomes parking overnight, were posing a "serious safety hazard".

“We carried out a survey earlier this year to monitor the number of motorhomes and caravans and the length of stays," Mr Duncan said.

"This indicated that we do need to take action, given the scale of overnight parking in these hotspot locations.

“We have also factored in the increasing level of complaints to the council, police and fire service."

The trial ban - which will be in force from 23:00 to 07:00 - is due to begin on 21 October.

Any decision on making the ban permanent would have to be made within 18 months of the restrictions getting under way.

