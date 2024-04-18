Don't Wait: Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win These Awesome Challengers

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Win two amazing Dodges.

In an exhilarating nod to automotive enthusiasts and philanthropists alike, the Dream Giveaway Garage has unveiled its latest sweepstakes, offering an unprecedented opportunity to win the “Plum Craziest” pair of Dodge Challengers ever assembled. This remarkable giveaway marks a nostalgic return to the groundbreaking initiative of 2013, when the “Plum Crazier” Challenger captured the hearts of muscle car aficionados. A decade later, the stakes have been elevated with the introduction of two Plum Crazy Dodge Challengers, resurrecting the excitement and doubling the allure for one lucky winner.

The grand prizes encapsulate the essence of Dodge's muscle car dominance: a classic 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T 440-6 and a contemporary 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, both finished in the iconic Plum Crazy hue. The 1970 Challenger R/T stands as a testament to timeless craftsmanship and rarity, restored meticulously with an eye for authenticity and performance. It boasts a 440ci Six-Pack engine, a testament to its era's engineering prowess. The modern counterpart, the 2023 Challenger SRT Super Stock, represents the pinnacle of today's muscle car innovation, equipped with a supercharged 6.2L HEMI High Output V-8 engine delivering an astonishing 807 horsepower.

This giveaway not only promises the thrill of ownership of these exceptional vehicles but also supports a noble cause. Proceeds from the sweepstakes aid veterans and children’s charities, continuing Dream Giveaway Garage’s tradition of giving back through automotive passion. As Dodge closes the chapter on its Hellcat-powered Challengers, this sweepstakes offers a unique opportunity to preserve a piece of automotive history while contributing to meaningful causes.

Enthusiasts are invited to seize this once-in-a-lifetime chance to become part of an exclusive group of collectors, all while making a difference in the lives of those in need. The “Plum Craziest” Dodge Challengers await the luckiest ticket holder—are you ready to claim your place in muscle car legend?

