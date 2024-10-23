Motorist killed in Sutter County single-car crash near Knights Landing, CHP says

A driver was killed in a single-car crash Wednesday morning in Sutter County.

The car reportedly veered off the roadway at Ensley and Gifford roads, east of Knights Landing, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were called to the fatal wreck just before 6:45 a.m.

No other injuries were reported. It’s not known what caused the crash.

The single-car crash blocked Ensely Road for two hours before the road was reopened just after 9 a.m., according to the CHP.