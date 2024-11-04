Motorway to close overnight for maintenance

A stretch of motorway in Hampshire will be closed overnight to allow for routine maintenance.

The M27 between junctions four at the M3 interchange and nine for Whiteley will be shut eastbound from 21:00 GMT until 06:00 on Tuesday.

It is the first of two closures and will allow for work to improve sign visibility and upgrade technology, National Highways said.

The work is part of a wider project to provide a low-noise surface on the motorway between junctions five and seven.

There will also be another overnight closure on the M27 next week.

The westbound carriageway will be shut between junctions eight for Bursledon and four up to the M3 between 21:00 and 06:00 from 12-14 November.

There will be diversions in place for both closures.

National Highways said the new surface had already been put in place along the outside lanes of the eastbound carriageway.

The project involved overlaying the concrete layer of the M27 with 180mm of low noise surface asphalt.

The thickness of the new layer meant changes needed to be made to the existing barrier systems, drainage and structures, National Highways said.

