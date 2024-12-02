Motorway closed following early morning crash

A motorway has been partly closed following an early morning crash.

The A1(M) northbound carriageway was closed at about 06:40 GMT between junction 8, for Stevenage, and junction 9, for Letchworth, in Hertfordshire.

National Highways said on X its traffic officers were at the scene along the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit.

The crash caused barrier damage and delays were building in the area.

A diversion route has been put in place with drivers being urged to follow the 'solid circle symbol', via the B197 Graveley Road, before heading along the A505 and returning to the A1(M).

