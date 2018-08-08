The MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Partners With Motorsport Network For A Global Fan Survey

11-language survey enabling fans to contribute to the exciting future of the championship.

Rome, Italy - 08 August 2018 - The MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship has joined forces with Motorsport Network to capture fan opinion to help shape the future of the championship.

The FIM WorldSBK Global Fan Survey launches today with fans able to complete the survey in 11 different languages by clicking here or navigating to: https://worldsbksurvey.motorsport.com/

Due to its scale, reach and expertise in motorsport fan research, Motorsport Network has been selected as the WorldSBK’s partner for the study, building on similar surveys recently conducted in Formula 1 and FIA World Endurance Championship. These two studies attracted more than 270,000 participants worldwide, providing more than 35,000 hours of fan feedback and 26 million data points to help the sport’s promoters to derive actionable insights directly from their core fan base.

In 2017, Motorsport Network surveyed Formula 1 fans in what is understood to be the largest direct sports fan survey of its kind. Over 200,000 respondents replied from 96% of the world’s countries recognized by the UN. In 2018, sports car fans responded to the World Endurance Global Fan Survey and spent over ten minutes per respondent to offer their views and insights to the championship’s promoters.

Motorsport Network’s global audiences are engaged through a variety of channels to achieve industry-leading response rates to surveys, including direct referral through advertising and editorial on the world’s largest portfolio of motorsport and motoring websites to direct email to subscribed motorsport fans. 26.6% of the respondents to the WEC survey were secured through Motorsport Network social media channels and almost 67% of fan responses are captured via mobile devices achieved by mobile-friendly user interfaces enabling ease of response on personal devices.

Consistent with previous fan surveys conducted by Motorsport Network, data collected from the FIM WorldSBK Global Fan Survey will be analyzed and validated by the world’s leading sports research expert, Nielsen Sports, the specialist arm of Nielsen Holdings, a global leader in information, data and measurement.

The survey opens today, Wednesday August 8th at 1000hrs CET and will be available for fans to complete in English, Russian, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Arabic, Dutch and Czech until 23:59hrs CET on Friday 24th August 2018.

A summary of the survey results will be made available to coincide with the last race of the season in Qatar on October 25th.

Motorsport.com editor-in-chief, Charles Bradley said, “We are delighted that the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, has awarded this invaluable fan research study to Motorsport Network."

“Our network reaches millions of fans every month through our major titles including Motorsport.com, Autosport.com and Rideapart.com. Combining our global audience with proven research expertise makes us the ideal partner to capture key fan data for the championship. Hearing fan opinion in addition to all the other team and rider feedback gives everyone a voice in the future of superbike racing.”



