Mounds of Leftover Snow Pile Up in Colorado Parking Lot

Piles of plowed snow lined a parking lot in Woodland Park, Colorado, on Monday, March 25, as the area was preparing for more snowfall, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Footage filmed by X user @hiracing shows the driver navigating through tall piles of snow in the parking lot of a shopping center in Woodland Park.

“Here is some of our leftover snow. There is another row behind this one,” @hiracing said.

More snowfall was expected through Monday, March 25, with some areas set to receive up to 12 inches. Credit: @hiracing via Storyful