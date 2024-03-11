Mounjaro shortage update: Is it on backorder and when will it be back in stock?

Eli Lilly & Co. produces the diabetes drug Mounjaro, as well as the weight loss version of the drug called Zepbound.

Drug manufacturer Eli Lilly is still struggling to meet demand for their type 2 diabetes drug Mounjaro.

Mounjaro, the name brand for the drug tirzepatide, saw an increase in popularity alongside fellow diabetes drug Ozempic (semaglutide) in recent years as celebrities, influencers and normal people alike began using both off-label drugs for weight loss. Eli Lilly has since received FDA approval for Zepbound, a version of tirzepatide used specifically for weight loss and not diabetes management.

Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Ozempic, also has a version of semaglutide approved for weight loss separate from their diabetes drug called Wegovy.

Despite the availability of these alternatives intended for use in weight management, diabetics have faced ongoing issues with securing their necessary medications thanks to the increased demand. In many cases, insurance does not cover these medications when used solely for weight loss without a diagnosis of diabetes, leading many to continue using the original drugs off-label.

Those who rely on Mounjaro are currently facing shortages and backorders and may be for the foreseeable future, according to the company and the FDA. Here's the latest on the status of Mounjaro stock and availability.

Mounjaro shortage and stock update

Tirzepatide injections are "currently in shortage" as of the latest March 5 update, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Eli Lilly routinely reports and confirms the availability of its drugs on the FDA Drug Shortages list and has been since its shortage report in December 2022.

As of the beginning of March, only certain Mounjaro injection doses are currently in short supply. All of those listed as having limited availability will remain that way through March 2024. These include:

Mounjaro, Injection, 10 mg/.5 mL (NDC 0002-1471-80)

Mounjaro, Injection, 12.5 mg/.5 mL (NDC 0002-1460-80)

Mounjaro, Injection, 15 mg/.5 mL (NDC 0002-1457-80)

All three drugs listed say the reason for the disruption in stock is "demand increase for the drug."

Other doses that have previously been in short supply are currently available in March, including the 5 mg/.5 mL, 2.5 mg/.5 mL, and 7.5 mg/.5 mL Mounjaro Injections.

Is Mounjaro on backorder?

According to a statement sent to USA TODAY by Eli Lilly, the manufacturer anticipates ongoing intermittent backorders on certain doses of Mounjaro. In March, the doses listed above will likely be on backorder at distributors across the country.

For those who use tirzepatide for weight loss and not diabetes management, all doses of Zepbound are available for pharmacies across the U.S. to order from their wholesaler.

When will Mounjaro be back in stock?

Eli Lilly pointed USA TODAY back to the FDA drug shortage website for monitoring and updates on the ongoing availability of their drugs. They will periodically release doses of the drugs on backorder as they are manufactured.

"Due to continued dynamic patient demand across doses, Lilly anticipates intermittent backorders on certain doses of Mounjaro," the company said in a statement. "We recognize this situation may cause a disruption in people’s treatment regimens and we are moving with urgency to address it."

The company went on to say that it continues to "invest and add manufacturing and supply capacity around the world."

"The addition of our manufacturing facility in North Carolina, coupled with additional actions and expansions at other sites, will allow us to substantially expand manufacturing over the coming years," Ely Lilly said.

Eli Lilly cracks down on celebs, people using Mounjaro for 'vanity'

Eli Lilly has said it's looking to crack down on who gets access to their drugs, specifically Mounjaro. The company released a commercial on Feb. 23 in advance of the Academy Awards. The ad is set against the background of a celebrity award show.

"Some people have been using medicine never meant for them," a voiceover says. "For the smaller dress or tux. For a big night. For vanity. But that's not the point, People whose health is affected by obesity are the reason we work on these medications ... It matters who gets them."

Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks later told CNN the drugs were developed for people struggling with health issues and not "just to have someone who's famous look a little bit better."

"We're a long way from being able to supply a billion people with these medications with obesity, let alone the people who may want to lose some weight cosmetically," he told the outlet. "So we need to prioritize, and that's what this ad's about, is prioritizing those who need it most."

